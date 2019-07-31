Bayern CEO Disappointed With Niko Kovac's Leroy Sane Statement as Deal Continues to Stall

Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed his frustration towards manager Niko Kovac, who has been very outspoken about the club's pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane is believed to be one of Bayern's primary transfer targets this summer, and Kovac recently told reporters that he was 'confident' Bayern would be able to strike a deal for the German.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Speaking to ZDF, Rummenigge revealed he was unimpressed with Kovac's statement, adding that it was not helpful to their pursuit of Sane.

He said: "I did not like the statement, I'm not going to deny that. We have a very good relationship with Manchester City - our former coach Pep Guardiola is there.

"Neither optimistic nor pessimistic statements will help us. We have to do our job, the coach has to do his job and if we all do the job well then we will have a successful season."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Kovac himself then spoke to ZDF (via Tobias Altshaffl) to offer his own apologies to City and Guardiola.

"I talked to Pep and apologised for my statement. I was too offensive, I will hold back in the future. I also want to apologise to the club," Kovac said.

Bayern are believed to see Sane as the perfect replacement for either Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben, both of whom have left the club this summer. However, they are yet to strike a deal for the winger, with City determined to tie him down to a new contract.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Bundesliga giants will continue to negotiate, and they fuelled talk of a potential move for Sane by postponing their traditional pre-season photograph. It was reported that this decision was made in the hope that Sane would soon arrive at the Allianz Arena and feature in the photographs, but no official reason was given.

Guardiola recently confirmed that Sane has already been offered a new contract at the club, but the final decision on his future will be left to the winger.