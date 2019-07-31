Bayern CEO Disappointed With Niko Kovac's Leroy Sane Statement as Deal Continues to Stall

By 90Min
July 31, 2019

Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed his frustration towards manager Niko Kovac, who has been very outspoken about the club's pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane is believed to be one of Bayern's primary transfer targets this summer, and Kovac recently told reporters that he was 'confident' Bayern would be able to strike a deal for the German.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Speaking to ZDF, Rummenigge revealed he was unimpressed with Kovac's statement, adding that it was not helpful to their pursuit of Sane.

He said: "I did not like the statement, I'm not going to deny that. We have a very good relationship with Manchester City - our former coach Pep Guardiola is there. 

"Neither optimistic nor pessimistic statements will help us. We have to do our job, the coach has to do his job and if we all do the job well then we will have a successful season."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Kovac himself then spoke to ZDF (via Tobias Altshaffl) to offer his own apologies to City and Guardiola.

"I talked to Pep and apologised for my statement. I was too offensive, I will hold back in the future. I also want to apologise to the club," Kovac said.

Bayern are believed to see Sane as the perfect replacement for either Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben, both of whom have left the club this summer. However, they are yet to strike a deal for the winger, with City determined to tie him down to a new contract.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Bundesliga giants will continue to negotiate, and they fuelled talk of a potential move for Sane by postponing their traditional pre-season photograph. It was reported that this decision was made in the hope that Sane would soon arrive at the Allianz Arena and feature in the photographs, but no official reason was given.

Guardiola recently confirmed that Sane has already been offered a new contract at the club, but the final decision on his future will be left to the winger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message