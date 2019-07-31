Why Moise Kean Rejected Late Approach From Arsenal for Everton Move

Moise Kean reportedly rejected a late approach from Arsenal in favour of completing a deal to sign for Premier League rivals Everton.

The Juventus youngster looks set to join Marco Silva's side this week in an exciting and eagerly anticipated £35m deal for the club and its fans.

Despite his undoubted talent and impressive cameos in Serie A, regular first-team football at Juventus is not a guarantee for the 19-year-old, who has chosen to leave Turin for game time in 2019/20.

The three-cap Italy star is now on the verge of joining the Toffees, despite Arsenal's best attempts to hijack the deal, which should be completed this week, according to Sportsmail.

Their report claims the Gunners approached Kean's representative Mino Raiola to find out more about a possible late deal.

In Turin, Kean has found himself pushed some way down the pecking order, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and potentially Romelu Lukaku - whom Juve are keen on recruiting from Manchester United - favoured ahead of him in attack.

The Mail's report claims Kean rejected the idea of a move to London over fears that it would have been a similar story there.

Alexandre Lacazette and joint top-goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the established themselves strikers at the Emirates Stadium, while Nicolas Pepe looks set to join that attack imminently for around £72m.

Meanwhile, Everton have been in pretty dire need of a prolific striker for some time now and the promise of consistent first-team action under Silva is a great lure for the young forward.

The former Torino academy prospect is someone with unrestricted potential and whilst a buy-back clause wasn't formally agreed, the Mail states that Juventus do have first refusal option if they want to re-sign him in the future.

But for now, Everton fans will be optimistic that Kean can replicate the progression of their former striker Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Anderlecht before moving to Goodison Park to focus on gaining more match time.