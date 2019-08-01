Arsenal Sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille for Club-Record $87m Fee

Arsenal confirmed the signing of 24-year-old winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee. 

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record £72m deal, to become the club's third fourth addition this summer.

The Gunners had been chasing a move for Wilfried Zaha this window, but instead have stolen a march on fellow interested parties Manchester United and Napoli to sign the highly-rated Ivorian winger.

Pepe enjoyed a prolific Ligue 1 season last term, netting 22 goals in the league and registering a further 11 assists, in turn making him one of Europe's most sought after players. His move to Arsenal eclipses the £58m fee the Gunners paid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the 24-year-old was delighted to have sealed a move to the Premier League side.

Unai Emery had been on the hunt for additional firepower in wide areas this summer, and the Spaniard expressed his joy at securing the forward despite heavy interest from opposition sides.

