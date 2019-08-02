Lionel Messi was suspended from international competition for three months on Friday.

South America's governing body CONMEBOL also fined Messi $50,000 for his allegations of corruption during the Copa America tournament in July.

Brazil won the Copa America and hosted the tournament, defeating Peru in the final.

"I felt we had been robbed, that we deserved to be in the final and we do not have to be part of this show," Messi said upon refusing to participate in the Copa America medal ceremony. "We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament."

Messi will miss a trio of friendlies during his suspension including games against Chile in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 and Mexico in San Antonio on Sept. 10.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return to international competition on Nov. 9, per ESPN.