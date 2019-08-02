Lionel Messi Suspended Three Months After Accusing CONMEBOL of Corruption

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Messi criticzed the officials at the Copa America tournament in July, saying Argentina "shouldn't take part in this corruption."

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2019

Lionel Messi was suspended from international competition for three months on Friday.

South America's governing body CONMEBOL also fined Messi $50,000 for his allegations of corruption during the Copa America tournament in July.

Brazil won the Copa America and hosted the tournament, defeating Peru in the final. 

"I felt we had been robbed, that we deserved to be in the final and we do not have to be part of this show," Messi said upon refusing to participate in the Copa America medal ceremony. "We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament."

Messi will miss a trio of friendlies during his suspension including games against Chile in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 and Mexico in San Antonio on Sept. 10. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return to international competition on Nov. 9, per ESPN

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message