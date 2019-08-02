West Ham Confirm Reece Oxford's Permanent Move to Augsburg on Four-Year Deal

West Ham United have confirmed the departure of Reece Oxford, who has joined FC Augsburg on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell in the back half of the 2018/19 season.

Oxford became the Hammers' youngest ever debutant in a Europa League qualifier back in July 2015, and became the second-youngest starter in Premier League history during a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates a month later.



However, his progress stalled in east London, and he was forced to look elsewhere for gametime, including Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.



Now, following last season's loan spell in Augsburg, the Irons have confirmed the 20-year-old's permanent move to the Bundesliga. In an official statement, they declared: "West Ham United can confirm that Reece Oxford has joined German Bundesliga side Augsburg on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee."

After going through his career in Claret and Blue, the Hammers added: " West Ham United would like to thank Reece for his contribution to the Club and wish him well for the future."

The centre back has signed a four-year deal with the German side, keeping him there until June 2023, and, speaking to the club's official website upon the announcement, he admitted: "I'm delighted to have joined Augsburg on a permanent basis.



REECE IS BACK! 👋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@Reeceoxford_ joins from @WestHamUtd and signs a permanent contract until 2023! Welcome back, Reece! 🖐️#FCA ❤️💚⚪ pic.twitter.com/uc93niXO8A — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) August 2, 2019

"I felt very comfortable in the city during my loan spell last season and would like to step the next step in my development here in the Bundesliga."

Meanwhile, sporting director Stefan Reuter said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to sign Reece permanently. Reece already knows the club values and what the club stands for. We are convinced he will help us to progress over the course of the next few years."