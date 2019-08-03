Alex Morgan to Play for USWNT in 2023 World Cup: 'Four More Years'

Morgan will look to be the first woman to ever win three World Cups.

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2019

Alex Morgan said on Saturday she plans to join the United States Women's National Team in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"For me, I want another World Cup," Morgan said on her ESPN+ program Alex Morgan: The Equalizer. "[Life after soccer is] not super soon. Four more years."

Morgan could become the first woman in history to win three World Cups if the USWNT wins in 2023. She won the World Cup with the United States at Canada in 2015 and France in 2019. 

"I just look at continuing to play on top of my game [and] bring home more medals," Morgan said. "There's really no end point in sight. I feel like I'm still pretty young and have a lot more to offer."

The 30-year-old forward won the Silver Boot in the 2019 World Cup. She tied teammate Megan Rapinoe for the tournament lead with six goals. Rapinoe took home the Golden Boot for her effort with the USWNT. 

Morgan is just one of seven Americans to tally 100 international goals. She is the third youngest to accomplish the feat, trailing only Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm.

