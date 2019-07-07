Megan Rapinoe Wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball at Women's World Cup

After being crowned champion, Megan Rapinoe secured both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball after the U.S defeated the Netherlands on Sunday at Lyon's Olympic stadium. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 07, 2019

After being crowned champion, USWNT star and co-captain Megan Rapinoe secured both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball after the U.S defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday at Lyon's Olympic stadium. 

After scoring a penalty in the final, Rapinoe secured six goals in the tournament, tying England's Ellen White and her teammate Alex Morgan, but the left winger took the accolade as she led in assists (3), which is the tiebreaker for the Golden Boot. Australia's Sam Kerr, Brazil's Cristiane and Wendie Renard from France all grabbed five goals in the tournament.  

Rapinoe joins Michelle Akers as the other American to win the tournament's top scorer award. 

But she wasn't done as thanks to her consistent and influential play throughout the World Cup (not including the semifinal against England as she was out due to a hamstring injury) Rapinoe also earned the Golden Ball, the award for best player in the competition. She became the third American to win it after Carin Jennings in 1991 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.    

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message