After being crowned champion, USWNT star and co-captain Megan Rapinoe secured both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball after the U.S defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday at Lyon's Olympic stadium.

After scoring a penalty in the final, Rapinoe secured six goals in the tournament, tying England's Ellen White and her teammate Alex Morgan, but the left winger took the accolade as she led in assists (3), which is the tiebreaker for the Golden Boot. Australia's Sam Kerr, Brazil's Cristiane and Wendie Renard from France all grabbed five goals in the tournament.

Rapinoe joins Michelle Akers as the other American to win the tournament's top scorer award.

But she wasn't done as thanks to her consistent and influential play throughout the World Cup (not including the semifinal against England as she was out due to a hamstring injury) Rapinoe also earned the Golden Ball, the award for best player in the competition. She became the third American to win it after Carin Jennings in 1991 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.