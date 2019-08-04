After two mass shootings within less than 24 hours that killed 29 people this weekend, Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his platform to make a plea to members of the United States' Congress.

Following a goal in the first half the Union's game at D.C. United, Bedoya ran toward an on-field microphone and shouted his message. Bedoya yelled, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let's go!"

So Ale Bedoya grabbed a field-level mic after scoring his goal and shouted, live on national television:



"HEY CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING. END GUN VIOLENCE NOW."



My man. Need a lot more voices like his in pro sports. #DOOP #DCU pic.twitter.com/UrexCrVIx3 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 5, 2019

Before the game, he tweeted twice about the shootings, writing, "Do Something!!! Enough!!!"

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their shit together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you? https://t.co/pHNw6EdueX — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

The 32-year-old Bedoya grew up around 15 minutes from Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After that shooting, he wore a "MSD Strong" shirt under his jersey and wrote a message of support to the community.

A great win last night!

Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. Grew up 15 min. from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage & keep on keepin’ on! #MSDStrong❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wd88iWk9b5 — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) March 4, 2018

Twenty people were killed when a gunman opened fired at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, and nine people died when a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday. About 50 people were injured in both attacks.

The violence came less than a week after a 19-year-old gunman killed three people and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.