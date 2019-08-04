Alejandro Bedoya Uses On-Field Mic to Tell Congress to 'End Gun Violence' After Goal

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his platform to make a plea to members of Congress following two mass shootings this weekend. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2019

After two mass shootings within less than 24 hours that killed 29 people this weekend, Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used his platform to make a plea to members of the United States' Congress.  

Following a goal in the first half the Union's game at D.C. United, Bedoya ran toward an on-field microphone and shouted his message. Bedoya yelled, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let's go!"

Before the game, he tweeted twice about the shootings, writing, "Do Something!!! Enough!!!"

The 32-year-old Bedoya grew up around 15 minutes from Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After that shooting, he wore a "MSD Strong" shirt under his jersey and wrote a message of support to the community.

Twenty people were killed when a gunman opened fired at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, and nine people died when a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday. About 50 people were injured in both attacks. 

The violence came less than a week after a 19-year-old gunman killed three people and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

