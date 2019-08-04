Barcelona President Hints at Further Signings Before Close of Summer Transfer Window

August 04, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has indicated his side are still looking to strengthen further during the current window, despite the club spending nearly £230m on five additions this summer.

Junior Firpo was the latest arrival, joining on a five-year deal from Real Betis worth around £16m, as he joins fellow recruits Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson through the door at Camp Nou.

Speaking ahead of the official announcement of Firpo (via Sport), Bartomeu addressed the attendees at the 40th World Congress of Peña Azulgranas and insisted there is still time left in the window for further additions.

His latest admission would seemingly pave the way for Neymar's sensational return from Paris Saint-Germain, with the two clubs having been locked in negotiations throughout the summer as the Brazilian desperately tries to reunite with his former employers.

The most recent development on that saga is that La Blaugrana are growing increasingly confident they can strike an agreement with the French champions, as a loan with option to buy deal is the latest development on what has been a continuing story all summer.

Bartomeu also took time to welcome Patrick Kluivert back to the club, as the former Barça striker took over the role of director of the academy. The Dutchman scored 145 goals in 308 appearances over six seasons at the Nou Camp, winning one La Liga title.

For the champions of La Liga, just under a month remains of the window, with the deadline set for 2 September. At present, the only name being touted with a move to the club is indeed Neymar, so whether the 56-year-old was suggesting that progress has been made on that front is unclear.

Before any further incomings, however, Barcelona have a pre-season fixture with Arsenal to contend with on Sunday, as they host the Premier League side bidding to claim the Joan Gamper Trophy.

