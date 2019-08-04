Harry Maguire Pictured at Carrington as Leicester Defender Undergoes Medical Ahead of £80m Move

Leicester's Harry Maguire has been pictured arriving at Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Sunday morning morning as the move that we will see him become the world's most expensive defender nears completion.

The two club agreed a £80m fee for the 26-year-old this week, with the England international set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third summer signing after Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Now, the move has inched one step further after the Yorkshireman was seen arriving at United's training ground where he is expected to iron out the fine details of his move and undertake his medical for the record-breaking transfer.

While no official confirmation has been made, Solsjkaer is already planning for the Red Devils' opening Premier League game with Chelsea with the towering centre-half as part of his squad.

“I’ve got a good idea of my starting line-up for Chelsea and Harry has played a few games over the summer so he should be ready. We’ll just have to assess him if and when," he said, via The Sun. “We’ve just got the last little details to get over the line and hopefully we can announce something very soon.”

The deal is set to be finalised in the coming hours and not only will Maguire become the world's most expensive defender, but he is also set to eclipse the current Premier League window's most expensive transfer - Arsenal's £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers expressed his delight at the fee his side accrued for Maguire, confirming Leicester are to receive and 'incredible' deal.

"A fee has been agreed and it’s our job to look forward. It’s an incredible piece of business but if you look at the market it changes," he said. "He’s a top-class player and a good man. He knows there’s been interest and he’s been super professional. But Harry or anyone will always have a valuation."