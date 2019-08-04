Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the match and the Community Shield for Liverpool in the 92nd minute on Sunday.

After breaking through the defense and having his initial shot attempt saved, Salah put a header on goal as Manchester City's keeper, Claudio Bravo, leaped from the ground and chased down the ball that had sailed over his head and seemed destined to be the match-winner.

Then Kyle Walker appeared.

And with the match on the line, Walker pulled off a bicycle kick at the goal line to clear the ball and keep the score tied, 1-1.

Kyle Walker denies Mohamed Salah with an INCREDIBLE goal-line clearance! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wo8oOcNtLJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2019

Man City went on to win the match by winning penalties 5-4 to capture the Community Shield.

And Walker's unbelievable kick will live on in eternity.