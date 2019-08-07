Picking the Wolves XI That Should Start Against Leicester in Premier League Opener

Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off their 2019/20 Premier League season away against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, which will be a tough encounter between two sides aiming to break into the top six this campaign.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has had two outstanding years at the club thus far, storming the Championship in his first season before finishing an eye-catching seventh in the Premier League last term. That finish meant Wolves' campaign started back in July, as they try to navigate through the Europa League qualifying rounds and into the group stages.

The Wanderers have made 11 signings this summer to ensure they have the squad depth to compete both in Europe and the Premier League. With added depth and quality, here is how Wolves could look in their Premier League opener on Sunday against Leicester.

Rui Patricio (GK) - The Portugal international is the undisputed number one at the club after signing from Sporting CP last summer. He featured 37 times last season in the Premier League, keeping a total of seven clean sheets. Patricio is excellent with both his hands and feet, an essential component in the modern goalkeeper, and he'll start against Leicester.

Adama Traore (RWB) - One of the quickest players in the Premier League, Traore is expected to start against Leicester due to Matt Doherty struggling for fitness after missing pre-season through injury. Traore started both matches against Crusaders at wing back, with his energy and athleticism enabling him to cover the right flank.

Ryan Bennett (CB) - Bennett was a regular for Wolves last season, featuring 40 times in all competitions. The 29-year-old was a consistent performer and his strong relationship with fellow central defenders Conor Coady and Willy Boly will be a crucial foundation for the side this season. Loanee Jesus Vallejo will add competition for places.

Conor Coady (CB) - Wolves captain Conor Coady was brilliant last season. A driving force from the back, his hard-hitting tackling and robust nature is complimented by a large amount of composure. He will want to lead Wolves into the top six this season.

Willy Boly (CB) - Another key component of the backline, Boly offers height in both boxes at 6'4. A defender full of power and pace, strikers will once again find it difficult to get the better of him.

Jonny Otto (LWB) - Jonny had a really successful first season in England. He works tirelessly for the side and has good quality in the final third.

Ruben Neves (CM) - Fan favourite Neves reads the game incredibly well, breaking up opposition attacks before cutting defences open with his incisive passing. He controls the game brilliantly.

Leander Dendoncker (CM) - Signing permanently this summer, Dendoncker will be eager to continue contributing positive performances after breaking into the side last season.

Joao Moutinho (CM) - Seasoned star Moutinho is an exceptional talent when he has the ball at his feet. The 32-year-old has vast amounts of experience at international level with Portugal, and his quality shone through last season as he recorded eight assists in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez (ST) - The best bit of business Wolves have made in a long time was securing the services of last season’s top scorer for the next four years. Jimenez picked up 13 goals and seven assists last time out, his hold-up play and partnership with Diogo Jota a crucial factor in finishing seventh.

He's an injury doubt and will be touch and go up until matchday, so don't be surprised if new signing Patrick Cutrone starts if the Mexican isn't fit.

Diogo Jota (ST) - The 22-year-old found the net nine times in a successful first season in the Premier League. He will face stiff competition from £16m signing Cutrone over the course of the campaign but should get the nod on the opening day.