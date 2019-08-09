Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not play in the club's game at Newcastle on Sunday after concerns about their security after the two were targeted in an attempted carjacking in London on July 25.

Arsenal said police were investigating “further security incidents” which caused them to withdraw both players from the match. No other details regarding the more recent concerns have been released.

Video of the initial carjacking incident circulated on social media and showed two men in masks with knives attempting to rob the Arsenal stars in Ozil's Mercedes. Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle and chased both men off. Neither were injured during the incident.

Arsenal released a statement on Friday evening announcing the two players would be unavailable, saying: "The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

The Premier League match is set to start at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 11.