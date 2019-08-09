Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac to Miss Arsenal vs. Newcastle Due to Security Concerns

Ozil and Kolasinac were targeted in an attempted carjacking in London in late July.

By Emily Caron
August 09, 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not play in the club's game at Newcastle on Sunday after concerns about their security after the two were targeted in an attempted carjacking in London on July 25.

Arsenal said police were investigating “further security incidents” which caused them to withdraw both players from the match. No other details regarding the more recent concerns have been released.

Video of the initial carjacking incident circulated on social media and showed two men in masks with knives attempting to rob the Arsenal stars in Ozil's Mercedes. Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle and chased both men off. Neither were injured during the incident.

Arsenal released a statement on Friday evening announcing the two players would be unavailable, saying: "The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

The Premier League match is set to start at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 11.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message