A huge game takes place on Sunday as Christian Puslic makes his much anticipated EPL debut with Chelsea, who faces Man United at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old American had a strong preseason with his new club and will now be looking to make an impact under Frank Lampard, who takes over the club that made him a legend. After leading Championship side Derby County to the playoff final in his first season as manager, Lampard now takes on the big task of helping the Blues maintain a top-four spot and reach success in the Champions League.

But the hosts are in no mood to give any favors as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a strong start (and campaign) and help the Red Devils achieve higher than last year's sixth place. The inclusion of world record signing ($97 million) Harry Maguire from Leicester City adds much needed defensive leadership, while the talented Aaron Wan-Bissaka should offer much attacking and defensive resilience on the right hand side.

For Chelsea, who couldn't bring any players this summer due to the transfer ban, will also require a lot from its academy products such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount. But

Both sides also lost key players with Chelsea selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid while Romelu Lukaku left Manchester or Inter Milan.

Regardless, this is about Lampard and Solskjaer as two former legends on the pitch look to make an immediate impact and help rejuvenate their respective franchises.

Here are the lineups:

After this game Chelsea plays Liverpool on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup, while Man United visits Wolves the following Monday.