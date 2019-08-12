Wesley Sneijder: Former Real Madrid & Inter Star Retires From Football Aged 35

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Former Netherlands international and Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder has retired from professional football at the age of 35.

The midfielder's contract with Qatari side Al-Gharafa expired in July and he has decided not to pursue a new club, revealing the decision as he starts a new project with Eredivisie club Utrecht in his homeland.

Sneijder came through Ajax's fabled academy in the early noughties, making 180 appearances for the club, while winning the 2004 Eredivisie and two KNVB Cups before moving to Real Madrid.

While he also won La Liga in 2008 during his two-year spell with Los Blancos, he is best remembered for his time at Internazionale, where he was a key player in Jose Mourinho's treble winners of 2010.

As well as lifting the Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia that year, Sneijder also finished as a runner-up in the World Cup in South Africa with the Netherlands and was awarded the Silver Ball (for the tournament's second-best player).

Later in his career he also won a two Super Lig titles with Galatasaray in Turkey, taking his tally of league titles to five in four countries, and featured for Nice and Al-Gharafa.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

With 133 caps, Sneijder is also his country's most capped player of all time.

Upon his retirement from playing, the former playmaker has signed a contract with his local team Utrecht to be part of their 'business club' and will watch the team play from a private box this season.

"My love for the city of Utrecht is great and I have a very good relationship with Frans van Seumeren [Utrecht owner]. We have always talked about getting together and now we have put the deed to the word. I look forward to a great season in Stadium Galgenwaard!" he told the club's official website. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message