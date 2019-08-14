Mediation talks between the U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer Federation in New York ended Wednesday after several days of meetings. The two sides will likely head back to federal court, reports The New York Times' Andrew Das.

The two parties had agreed to mediation before the end of the 2019 Women's World Cup. According to the New York Times, the talks had included members of the women’s team and senior officials from U.S. Soccer, in addition to lawyers for both sides.

"We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope," Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the USWNT players, said in a statement. "Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the Federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior. It is clear that USSF, including its Board of Directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed. We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial."

Neil Buethe, a spokesman for U.S. Soccer, told the Times, "We are continuing to work to find a resolution."

USWNT players have been vocal about pay disparities, and on March 8, 28 players brought a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which accused the Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination."

Last week, it was reporteed that the Federation hired two lobbying firms to push back against claims of a pay gap between its women's and men's teams. That move came after two senators introduced a bill that would require Olympic and amateur athletes to be paid equally.

The USWNT won its fourth Women's World Cup in July.