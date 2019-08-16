Huddersfield Sack Jan Siewert After Friday Night Defeat to Fulham

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Jan Siewert after defeat to Fulham in their third Championship game of the season left them 20th in the table with just a single point. 

Siewert's position looked precarious after defeat to newly-promoted League One side Lincoln in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first round, and Ivan Cavaleiro's late winner on Friday night sealed the German's fate. 

The Terriers have not won a competitive game since February, leaving Siewert – who left Borussia Dortmund II to replace David Wagner in Yorkshire in late January – with vanishingly few results to back up his authority as manager. 

The club's statement read: "Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect. 


"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the Club’s ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening.


"No further comment will be made this evening."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message