Huddersfield Sack Jan Siewert After Friday Night Defeat to Fulham

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Jan Siewert after defeat to Fulham in their third Championship game of the season left them 20th in the table with just a single point.

Siewert's position looked precarious after defeat to newly-promoted League One side Lincoln in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first round, and Ivan Cavaleiro's late winner on Friday night sealed the German's fate.

The Terriers have not won a competitive game since February, leaving Siewert – who left Borussia Dortmund II to replace David Wagner in Yorkshire in late January – with vanishingly few results to back up his authority as manager.

#htafc has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect.https://t.co/GMNFJU1TL0 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 16, 2019

The club's statement read: "Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect.





"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the Club’s ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening.





"No further comment will be made this evening."

