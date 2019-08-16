Transfer Window: Neymar, Philippe Coutinho & the Moves That Could Still Happen This Summer

While the transfer window shutters have been bolted down for Premier League clubs, they remain encouragingly open for the rest of Europe's top sides, who are fee to carry on furnishing their squads with shiny new players.

Premier League clubs will be keen to ward off any interest in their players with new recruits now impossible to sign, but there is still plenty of speculation out there that some major names could be on the move before the end of this month.

With that in mind, here is a look at nine big transfer deals that could still get over the line this summer.

Philippe Coutinho

To: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain

It's hard to believe that just 18 months ago, Philippe Coutinho was swashbuckling his way through Premier League defences as a key component in Jurgen Klopp's high pressing Liverpool team.

The Brazilian's eye-wateringly expensive switch to the Catalan giants in January 2018 has been marked by inconsistency as he's struggled to live up to his £142m price tag. Los Cules are now widely reported to be keen to offload their unsettled playmaker as they try to clear the decks for other major transfer activity (more on that later).

PSG and Bayern Munich now look set to lock horns in their efforts to land the 27-year-old. While the German champions are thought to favour a two-year loan deal, Coutinho's lofty wages could scupper these plans and leave the path clear for PSG to make a move for the Brazil international.

Paul Pogba

Julian Finney/GettyImages

To: Real Madrid

Ah, the one that just refuses to go away for Manchester United fans. It feels like Paul Pogba has been linked with an Old Trafford exit ever since he stepped off his private jet upon his return to Manchester three years ago.

The France international and all-round walking football brand has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid for some time now. It is rumoured that he is very keen to link up with Zinedine Zidane. And that feeling is very much mutual as far as Zindane is concerned, with the Frenchman said to have made Pogba one of his major priorities at the start of the summer as he looks to rebuild, following a season of disappointment at the Bernabeu.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjær is dead-set against any such move; the gravitational pull of Los Blancos is very strong and there could yet be more twists and turns in this one before the end of the window.

Paulo Dybala

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

To: Paris Saint-Germain





Another big name who could be on the move before the summer window shuts is Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international saw possible moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur collapse in rapid succession, but he is still widely tipped to leave Juventus, with the Turin giants in urgent need of trimming their squad after a busy and expensive summer window.

It is widely reported that PSG are keen to snap up the 25-year-old with a five-year deal potentially on the table. There is likely to be an opening for Dybala as Les Parisiens this summer as the French champions look set to jettison a certain want-away superstar...

Neymar

DOMINIQUE FAGET/GettyImages

To: Barcelona

The biggest transfer story of the summer - Neymar's exit from PSG after two unhappy seasons in the French capital has seemed all-but certain to happen this summer.

Just a couple years on from his acrimonious world record transfer from Barcelona, Neymar has been posturing towards the exit at PSG all summer and there are increasing reports that Barcelona are ready to forgive and forget as they clear the decks for a seismic move for the Brazilian. While any potential transfer hinges on Los Cules raising significant funds to afford their former favourite, a move would likely suit all parties, with PSG thought to be preparing for life without the flamboyant but highly temperamental forward.

Dejan Lovren

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

To: AS Roma

Okay, so while Dejan Lovren is not in the same superstar leagues as Neymar or Coutinho, his reported move to AS Roma this summer would still be a big one, considering Liverpool's lack of transfer activity this summer.

The 30-year-old erratic Croatian has fallen down the pecking order over the past 12 months and was restricted to just 18 senior appearances for the Reds in 2018/19. The defender is rumoured to be unhappy with his status of fourth choice behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and has been heavily linked with a move to Roma in recent weeks. If he were to make to the move, it would leave Liverpool looking decidedly stretched and short of numbers at the back, as they prepare for a busy season ahead.

Christian Eriksen

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

To: Real Madrid





Tottenham's Danish playmaker has been crucial to their recent success under Mauricio Pochettino. With the 27-year-old in the final year of his current deal with Spurs and publicly stating his desire for a 'new challenge', just a few weeks ago, there must be serious concern over his future at Tottenham.

Real Madrid have held long-term interest in the player and Spurs are likely to try and hawk the player to the Spanish club this summer, if they cannot persuade him to stay. Juventus have also been credited with interest in the talented Dane, but they would likely need to sell first before any move was made.

Alexis Sanchez

Wagner Meier/GettyImages

To: AS Roma

Could Sanchez's Manchester nightmare be about to end? It's safe to say that the Chilean's move to Old Trafford in January 2018 has been a bit of disaster. The former Arsenal star has managed just five goals in 45 appearances and has been roundly lambasted for some below par performances.

Roma have recently been credited with interest in a loan move for the 30-year-old and after some alleged unsavoury scenes on the training ground, perhaps it is finally time to stop flogging this proverbial dead horse.