Championship Roundup: Leeds Top the Table as Blackburn, Forest & Swansea Win

The Championship suffered its first managerial casualty after only three weeks on Friday night, as newly-relegated Huddersfield parted ways with Jan Siewert, who leaves west Yorkshire with the lowest win percentage of any manager in the club's history - 5.3%. Yikes.

As the most manic and unpredictable league continues to live up to its reputation week-in, week-out, we take a look at the shocks and surprises after another busy day in the most competitive league in the world.

God bless the Championship.

Huddersfield 1-2 Fulham

The Terriers are sniffing out a new manager after Jan Siewert was given his marching orders following a disappointing start to the season. Huddersfield won only one match in seven months under the German's stewardship, and the Terriers chairman had seen enough when his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

#htafc has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect.https://t.co/GMNFJU1TL0 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 16, 2019

Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half opener for the visitors was quickly cancelled out by youngster Karlan Grant, but loanee Ivan Cavaleiro snatched all three points for the Cottagers, and sealed Siewert's fate.

Barnsley 2-2 Charlton

Barnsley and Charlton played out a dramatic draw in the battle of the newly-promoted sides on Saturday, the Addicks taking the lead through Cauley Woodrow, only for Conor Gallagher to level the scores just before half-time.

FULL-TIME | Barnsley 2 Charlton 2@lyletaylor90's late penalty earns a point for the Addicks at Oakwell. #cafc pic.twitter.com/yrP8E31tVI — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 17, 2019

The Tykes restored their lead immediately after the break, Conor Chaplin with a calm finish inside the area, and looked to have sealed three points for the home side.

Lyle Taylor had other ideas however, and tucked away an 89th minute penalty to maintain Lee Bowyer's unbeaten start to the season.

Blackburn 1-0 Middlesbrough

Blackburn picked up their first points of the season thanks to a penalty from ex-Middlesbrough striker Danny Graham. The 34-year-old slotted home to kick-start Rovers' season, whilst things look bleak for Jonathan Woodgate's side.

Match Report



Danny Graham is the hero as Rovers get off the mark with a narrow victory against the Boro at Ewood Park.



➡️ https://t.co/rt0ZLe4s2q#ROVvMID 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jNxri6mAB5 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 17, 2019

The former Boro defender is yet to clinch his first win as boss, and has lost his lost two matches in charge. The home side had the better chances, and ran out fully-deserved winners.

Brentford 1-1 Hull

Brentford and Hull City shared the spoils on Saturday afternoon, in a game which exploded into life in the second half. The first 45 minutes were rather forgettable at Griffin Park, but soon after half-time Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring, hammering the ball past the Bees' goalkeeper from an acute angle.

Brentford talisman Ollie Watkins rescued a point for the home side, firing home from close range, in a match which both sides will feel they could have won.

Bristol City 2-0 QPR

Bristol City claimed all three points in their home match against QPR, grabbing their first win of the campaign, whilst condemning the R's to their first defeat this season.

Adam Nagy opened the scoring for the Robins, firing in a vicious half-volley, and capping off an excellent overall performance from the midfielder.

"He drinks the vodka, he drinks the cider..." 🍺 pic.twitter.com/quM5k4MLbR — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 17, 2019

Loanee Benik Afobe scored his first goal for the club after half-time, lashing home in the six-yard box, and QPR were unable to find their way back into the match. It was an excellent win for Lee Johnson's side.

Luton 1-2 West Brom

Luton Town fell to a home defeat against West Brom, as the Hatters' poor start to the campaign continues, and the Baggies' unbeaten run is extended. The home side took the lead in the 15th minute, Harry Cornick powering a header home after some sloppy West Brom defending.

Full-time in Luton



Diangana's brace sees us come from behind to claim all three points. GET IN! 🙌🏼#LUTWBA pic.twitter.com/x2Bdhh6FHG — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 17, 2019

The game turned on its head after half-time however, with Grady Diangana scoring twice in three minutes to hand Slaven Bilic's men the win, and to leave the Hatters only two places above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Millwall 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall held on to a valuable victory against Sheffield Wednesday, despite playing the entire second half with only ten men. Matt Smith gave the Lions the lead after 37 minutes, but Jed Wallace was given his marching orders for a heavy challenge on Kieran Lee.

Although the Owls played 45 minutes with an extra man, they couldn't break down a resilient Millwall team, who leapfrogged the away side into fifth place in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Birmingham

Nottingham Forest confidently dispatched midlands rivals Birmingham City, beating the Blues 3-0, and claiming their first league win in the process. The hosts dominated proceedings and scored two goals in seven minutes to take a commanding lead into the half-time break.

Great game and a great victory with a clean sheet! 💪🏻🔴⚪️ We will continue working hard and preparing for the next games this week! Come on you reds!! 🦂🔝🔥 #NFFC #COYR 1️⃣4️⃣ @NFFC pic.twitter.com/ou4rmqbhHZ — Rafa Mir (@RafaMir33) August 17, 2019

Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban's goals were followed by a rare strike from veteran defender Michael Dawson, as Birmingham fell to their first league defeat of the season. Plenty to ponder for Blues boss Pep Clotet.

Stoke 2-2 Derby

Stoke City and Derby County played out an entertaining draw at the Bet365 stadium, but the Potters will feel that they should have come away with all three points. Nathan Jones' men came from behind to lead just before the hour mark, Lindsay and Hogan responding to Waghorn's early opener.

"We moved the ball well, we were energetic and created some unbelievably clear-cut chances but didn’t take them, and that is the thing that is killing us."#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 17, 2019

Stoke dominated large parts of the game but couldn't kill off a spirited Derby side, and the Rams got their equaliser with 20 minutes to play, Martin Waghorn slotting home a penalty and doubling his afternoon's tally.

After a tough start, the Potters are finally off the mark for the season.

Swansea 3-2 Preston

Swansea continued their impressive start to the season with a dramatic win in a five-goal thriller over Preston North End. Swans striker Borja Baston bagged a brace, scoring the winning goal 20 minutes from time, and condemning the Lilywhites to a disappointing defeat.

The Swans came from behind at the Liberty once again to secure all 3 points vs @pnefc!



Report 👉 https://t.co/CY6a7kDVot pic.twitter.com/rjA9BXosMb — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 17, 2019

Victory for Steve Cooper's men lifts them to fourth in the Championship table, as they continue to thrive in life after Graham Potter, who left the club to join Brighton over the summer. Preston are languishing in 16th position, but they will take some positives from a determined display.

Wigan 0-2 Leeds

Leeds United sit at the top of the Championship tree on Saturday night, as they claimed a 2-0 victory away at struggling Wigan. The Latics were up against it from the off, Joe Williams receiving two yellow cards in the opening 21 minutes, leaving his side down to ten men for the remainder of the game.

A brace from Patrick Bamford secured victory for Leeds, as Marcelo Bielsa's men aim to banish the nightmare end to last season from their memories, and finally return to the Premier League after a 15 year absence.