Premier League Team News: Arsenal vs Burnley - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

Arsenal have won their last 10 matches against Burnley in all competitions, a run stretching back to March 2010.

Burnley have won just one of their last 19 away games against Arsenal in all competitions, winning 1-0 at Highbury in the top-flight in September 1974 (W1 D3 L15).

In the Premier League, Arsenal have won their last nine games against Burnley – they have only had longer runs against Man City (11 between 1994 and 2004) and Newcastle United (10 between 2012 and 2017).

At the Emirates, Arsenal have won all seven games against Burnley, scoring 21 goals and conceding just four; the only team the Gunners have faced more often at home since 2006-07 and won each game against is Stoke City (10 wins in 10 games).

Arsenal have lost their first home Premier League match of the season in five of the last eight seasons (W2 D1 L5), losing 0-2 to Manchester City last season.

Arsenal are looking to kick-off a Premier League campaign with two consecutive victories for the first time since 2009-10, when they beat Everton and Portsmouth.

Burnley have never won both of their opening two matches to a Premier League season before, last doing so in the top-flight in 1973-74 and in any division in the 2006-07 Championship.

Among all teams to have featured in more than two Premier League campaigns, Burnley have conceded more goals-per-game in away games vs London clubs than any other side (2.3 – 61 goals in 27 games). The Clarets have taken just one point from their last 21 available in the capital (W0 D1 L6).

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has lost all eight of his Premier League matches against Arsenal – the only manager with a worse 100% losing ratio against an opponent is Gary Megson against Liverpool, who lost all nine of his games against the Reds.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored a brace in all three of his Premier League games against Burnley – only two players have ever scored two or more in four consecutive games against an opponent; Michael Owen vs Newcastle United between 1998 and 2001 and Harry Kane vs Everton between 2017 and 2018.

Among the 56 players who’ve played 10 or more Premier League games for Burnley, goalkeeper Nick Pope is the only one to have won more games than he’s lost for the Clarets in the competition (14 wins, 11 defeats).

