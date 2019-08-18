David Luiz Reveals How Honest Discussion With Frank Lampard Led to Chelsea Departure

Arsenal summer signing David Luiz has explained how his departure from Chelsea stemmed from a disagreement in ideas and philosophy between himself and recently hired Blues boss Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day for a measly £8m, a move which left both sets of supporters stunned.

Chelsea manager Lampard, who was Luiz's teammate at Chelsea a few years ago, has already favoured younger players at centre back with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori higher in the pecking order than the experienced 32-year-old before his departure.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The veteran defender spoke on his decision to depart from the club following his debut for the Gunners in a 2-1 win over Burnley and stated via Mundo ESPN: ”In talks with Frank [Lampard], [he revealed] he had a different plan for the year.





"So we spoke in total honesty, and he made it clear that he had different ideas from mine. So I had this opportunity, to receive an offer from Arsenal, which is a great club.

”I still respect Chelsea. But my decision was also to respect Chelsea and their new manager, who wanted to implement a different philosophy at the club.

”And so I decided to get on this new journey, a new home, where I’ll do everything to shine as well [as I did at Chelsea].”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The decision came as a shock to many as it was revealed that his desire to leave was only voiced in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

The bold move already seems to be going his way with Arsenal starting the Premier League season with two wins from two, whereas Chelsea suffered a harsh reality check in their humiliating 4-0 defeat to top four rivals Manchester United.