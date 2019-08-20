Alexandre Lacazette Warns Premier League Rivals His Best Form Is Yet to Come

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has warned the rest of the Premier League that his best form is yet to come.

The Frenchman has been impressive since swapping Lyon for the Gunners back in 2017, managing 37 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions, and has struck up an excellent partnership with fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday, Lacazette said he has been good since joining Arsenal but claimed he is capable of putting in even better performances.

He told Canal Plus, as quoted by the Express: “The Premier League has seen a very good Lacazette, but not yet the best Lacazette. I need to score more goals I know, I need to be more consistent and consistent throughout matches.


“I can do better...I am continuing to work, the national team coach makes his decisions. I am trying to put in the work. There you have it. I am still [motivated for it].”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

While Lacazette has been widely praised for his build-up play with Aubameyang, he is yet to properly challenge for the Premier League Golden Boot, which was shared by Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season.


The 28-year-old got his campaign up and running with the opener against Burnley, with Ashley Barnes equalising half an hour later before Aubameyang's second half winner.

The Gunners will need both of their star strikers to be sharp when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, a game which sees the Premier League's two faultless teams so far this season go head to head.

