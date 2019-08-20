Claudio Bravo Set to Leave Manchester City at the End of the Season

Claudio Bravo is set to run down the remainder of his contract with Manchester City and leave the club next summer.

The 36-year-old has dropped down the pecking order ever since Ederson arrived at the Etihad Stadium, and is seemingly unhappy with his place as the perennial second choice goalkeeper at the club.

An Etihad source, via The Sun, has said: “Claudio is set to walk away from the club. There are no plans in the pipeline to discuss an extension.





“He knows he has zero chance of forcing his way past Ederson in the pecking order, outside of the domestic cups.





“Pep still has a lot of faith in him despite losing his place during his first season after some dodgy incidents.





“At this stage, both parties are comfortable with the whole contract situation and it’s all amicable.”

A heroic display from the 36-year-old in the FA Community Shield penalty shootout against Liverpool proved he is still a very good goalkeeper.





With interest from Spain already gathering pace, offers could be made for the veteran before the close of the summer transfer window. However, it is unlikely that City will be willing to let Bravo go before next summer, due to hot prospect Ari Muric spending this season on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest.





Thus, the ex-Barcelona keeper will have to remain content with FA and Carabao Cup football for the 2019/20 campaign as he acts as a backup for his Brazilian teammate.

Bravo has failed to live up to expectations since signing from Barca for £16m back in 2016. Featuring in just 25 Premier League matches so far and earning roughly £120,000-a-week, the Citizens may be glad for the opportunity to bring in a more economical backup for Ederson.