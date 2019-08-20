Why Manchester United's Owners Blocked Marcos Rojo's Summer Move to Everton

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Manchester United's co-owners Avram and Joel Glazer reportedly blocked Marcos Rojo's proposed moved to Everton this summer as they see the Toffees as a direct rival for European places this season.

The Argentina international had been tipped to move to Goodison Park following a late offer from Everton, with Rojo believed to be surplus to requirements at United due to the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

But Rojo's move eventually fell through, with The Times now claiming that a transfer was personally blocked by Manchester United's owners as they didn't want to strengthen a direct rival for European qualification.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It had appeared that one of Rojo, Chris Smalling or Phil Jones would be moved on by Manchester United as they looked to recoup funds ahead of the new season, having already spent £143m on three new faces.

But the Glazer's decision to halt a late move during the summer will force United to try and find a new suitor in January, with the club most likely to look for clubs across Europe rather than in the Premier League.

Everton's sporting director Marcel Brands had been was hopeful of reuniting Rojo with first-team manager Marco Silva following their brief stint together at Sporting CP.

The 29-year-old would've become Everton's eighth summer signing if he completed the move, but in the end, Monaco's Djibril Sidibé (loan) was the club's only defensive signing.

Everton's most impressive business came at the other end of the pitch, where Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi joined the likes of Moise Kean and André Gomes on deadline day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message