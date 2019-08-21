The 10 Highest Paid Teenagers in World Football

A new report has emerged revealing the top ten highest paid teenagers in world football, with five entries from the Premier League featuring alongside four from La Liga.

In case you missed it, Jadon Sancho rose to the top of the list after agreeing a new £190k-per-week deal with Borussia Dortmund that will see him more than double his earnings, as the Bundesliga club successfully fended off interest from European sides.

With just under £10m set to be heading Sancho's way each year in Germany, the Mail listed all the current footballing prodigies aged 19 and under who are earning big-money to ply their trade, which makes for rather interesting reading.

10. Takefusa Kubo - Real Madrid (£17k-per-week)

The Japanese sensation was was asked to join Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy back in 2011 and scored a frightening 74 goals in just 30 games during his debut season in Catalonia.

He was ineligible to join the latter stages of the youth academy after La Blaugrana had been found to have violated FIFA’s international transfer policy, therefore the youngster returned to his native Japan. Talent doesn't stay hidden for long though, and in June this year Kubo signed with Real Madrid on a five-year deal worth £17k-per-week, placing the 18-year-old among the highest earning teenagers in world football.

9. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea (£22k-per-week)

Its been widely documented that Bayern Munich were keen on signing the highly-rated Chelsea forward, which has prompted widespread talk of a bumper new deal for Hudson-Odoi.





Should that materialise as expected, then the 18-year-old will be seeing his name feature much higher up this list in the not too distant future, as rumours circulate of a staggering £200k-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge.

If that comes to fruition, then it will absolutely dwarf his current earnings of £22k-per-week which, even now, are pretty decent figures given the relative inexperience of the emerging talent.

=7. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal (£30k-per-week)

Set to embark on a breakthrough season in north London, Reiss Nelson has entered the first-team fold under Unai Emery having spent last season on loan with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

Ahead of his season-long move to the German club, Nelson put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Arsenal that saw him receive earnings of £30k-per-week.

Now just 19 years old, the winger will be looking to impress for the Gunners in the upcoming season as he battles it out with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe for a starting berth.

=7. Phil Foden - Man City (£30k-per-week)

Another player who looks set to feature more regularly for his side this season is Manchester City's Phil Foden. The local lad has risen through the ranks with the Citizens to break into the first-team fold, with Pep Guardiola recently handing the 19-year-old more frequent action in his star-studded side.

Having emerged as one of England's finest young talents, City acted quickly to tie Foden down to a new deal last December that saw him scoop earnings of £30k-per-week.

His stock looks set to continue rising after Guardiola recently said of the midfielder to the BBC: "I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager."

6. Moise Kean - Everton (53k-per-week)

The Toffees spent big to lure the rising star of Italian football to Goodison Park this summer. Well, they deemed him a rising star, unlike Juventus, who felt they got a great deal by shipping out the 19-year-old to Merseyside for a deal that could rise to £37m.





In joining Everton the striker has become one of the world's top earning teenagers, raking in somewhere around £53k-per-week.

He's yet to get off the mark for Marco Silva's side yet but they'll be hoping for a decent return on a player who could end up becoming their record signing only behind Gylfi Sigurdsson.

5. Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid (£58k-per-week)

One of the most sought after players in Europe this summer, the young Portuguese playmaker has been equally effective as a striker, which is why Atletico forked out a colossal £115m to bring the player to La Liga from Benfica.





A staggering fee no doubt, it was nevertheless expected for a player who notched no less than 15 goals and registered seven assists in the Primeira Liga last year, at only 19 years old.

Since earning his move to one of Europe's finest, Felix is on a cool £58k-per-week, placing him in the top five earners of his age bracket.

4. Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham (£70k-per-week)

Spurs have been famously unwilling to pay their stars over the odds when it comes to weekly payments, with a strict wage structure having been instilled at the club for a number of years.





Their pursuit of Ryan Sessegnon had been rumbling on for some time, however, and there was no holding back in offering the 19-year-old a healthy salary of £70k-per-week to lure him to north London from Fulham this summer.

He tasted Premier League football for the first time last season with the Cottagers, but was unable to prevent them slipping back down into the second tier at the first time. Now he prepares for another crack at the top-flight.

3. Rodrygo - Real Madrid (£76k-per-week)

All the way up in third on the list is 18-year-old Brazilian sensation Rodrygo, who made the seamless transition from Santos to Spain for around £40m in June this year.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Santos resident Neymar, Rodrygo instead went the way of Madrid where he now earns £76k-per-week having put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

The forward has some way to go before usurping Karim Benzema, and indeed Luka Jovic, from the striker role but has plenty of years ahead of him to justify Los Blancos' faith.

=1. Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid (190k-per-week)

A certain Englishman may be top of the pile, but he's joined by a fellow forward who is already beginning to show glimpses of his unquestionable talent in the Spanish capital.

If faith was shown in Rodrygo, then there must have been absolute certainty among the Madrid board when they made Vinicius the highest paid teenager in world football, handing the winger £190k-per-week wages.

That has naturally placed a lot of pressure on the former Flamengo forward's shoulders, but he has already demonstrated on occasion his raw ability, with four goals in his debut season.

=1. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund (190k-per-week)

Not to be undone by their Spanish counterparts, Dortmund too have sought pay exceptional money to one of their teenagers. Although, of the entire list, this is most certainly the most justified - even if it is the joint highest.

His previous contract, which ran to 2022, was believed to be worth around £75k-per-week, so a jump up to £190k-per-week isn't something to be scoffed at.

However, with 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga outings last season, and magic in his boots, that's the price you pay to keep hold of exceptional talent.