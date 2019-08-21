Liverpool Receive Loan Offer From Nordsjaelland for Teenage Starlet Bobby Duncan

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Liverpool are thought to have received a formal loan offer for 18-year-old academy starlet Bobby Duncan from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Duncan has emerged as one of Liverpool’s most talked about young talents as a result of his impressive 32-goal haul in the youth ranks last season. He was also included in the first team squad during pre-season, but hasn’t been involved since 2019/20 began for real.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

After making the step up from Under-18 level, the teenager, who is Steven Gerrard's cousin, has so far appeared as a substitute in two Premier League 2 fixtures for Liverpool’s Under-23 side in the early stages of this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Nordsjallend have approached Liverpool with a loan offer that would see Duncan join the Danish Superliga side for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

The club, based in a small town not far from Copenhagen, have apparently also proposed that they would pay all of Duncan’s wages during the loan, while they can offer first team football.

It will now be up to Liverpool to consider the offer, although it is said that Duncan is open to the idea of moving abroad over a concern that his path to the first team at Anfield might currently be blocked – Divock Origi and fellow teenager Rhian Brewster are ahead in the pecking order.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool must decide whether it is better for Duncan’s development to remain under their own watchful eye playing junior football, where there might only be a slim chance of making the step up over the coming months, or jump straight into senior action somewhere else.

Nordsjaelland only formed in 2003 but were famously crowned Danish champions less than 10 years later and competed in the 2012/13 Champions League against both Chelsea and Juventus, even coming close to beating the latter at home in a 1-1 draw.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message