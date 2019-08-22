Former Ghana, MLS Forward Junior Agogo Dies at 40

Agogo played for the Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes in addition to a host of other clubs in his career, and he scored 12 times for his country.

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Ex-Nottingham Forest and Ghana striker Junior Agogo has died at the age of 40.

The target man struggled to break into the first-team setup at Hillsborough after graduating from the Sheffield Wednesday academy, with various loan spells at lower league clubs preceding a permanent move to MLS, where he played for the Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes from 2000-2001. He made his way back to England with a transfer to Queens Park Rangers in 2002, before stints at Forest and Bristol Rovers.

A stroke in 2015 saw a significant dip in his speaking abilities, with Agogo discussing the adversity he faced as a result in a BBC Four documentary two years later.

During his playing days, the forward was unfortunate to miss out on a place in Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad. However, he grabbed his first goal for the Black Stars later that year, hitting the equalizer in a friendly with Australia.

That was the first of 12 strikes for his country, with his selection for the 2008 Africa Cup on Nations representing one of the striker's finest achievements as a footballer.

Agogo amassed 20 goals in 64 league appearances for Forest, helping the club secure second spot in League One and therefore promotion to the Championship in the same year he represented Ghana at AFCON.

Prior to his stay at the City Ground, Agogo spent three seasons with Rovers, for whom he netted 41 goals in 126 matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message