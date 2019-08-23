Koln 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jadon Sancho Inspires Late Comeback

Jadon Sancho grabbed a goal and an assist as Borussia Dortmund narrowly avoided a shock defeat against Koln.

The Englishman let loose a left-footed arrow into the bottom corner as the game neared its end to bring the Yellow and Blacks level after a first-half goal from Dominick Drexler. Achraf Hakimi nodded home with five minutes remaining, Paco Alcacer then adding undeserved gloss to the scoreline in stoppage-time after a square ball by Sancho.

Dortmund dominated possession in the early stages of the match, Axel Witsel dictating play and adding impetus to the midfield. However, it was their hosts who nearly took the lead on 15-minutes, but a devilish ball across the box was marginally out of reach for the stretching Anthony Modeste.

With momentum swinging firmly their way, the Billy Goats went ahead via the head of Drexler, the midfielder stooping low to turn in after a flick-on from a corner.

Jadon Sancho had been looking like anything other than a player worth £190,000-a-week. He soon showed everyone why his employers gave him that enormous wage increase, letting loose a left-footed arrow that flew into the bottom corner as the game neared its end.

Never. Give. Up. 💪



We leave Cologne with three points ✅#KOEBVB 1-3 pic.twitter.com/oVFRzHOmCm — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2019

Koln kept their heads up, but a late double blow sunk them. Hakimi met a wonderful Lukasz Piszczek cross to hand his side the advantage, before a last-minute counter-attack was rounded off by Alcacer.

Borussia Dortmund

Key Talking Point

Dortmund may have been electric in their 5-1 victory over Augsburg in their Bundesliga season opener - as well as the 2-0 defeat of Bayern Munich a week prior - but they looked shell-shocked for the majority of the game as a physical Koln outfit battled hard.

The squad's mindset came into question following their title collapse at the back end of the 2018/19 campaign and it seems they are still vulnerable. When the pressure is on, the Yellow and Blacks have a tendency to go off the boil.

Sure, the new boys were aggressive and the atmosphere inside the RheinEnergieStadion was immense. That doesn't excuse what was - for the most part - a gormless display from the visitors.





Bullied and bruised by a ferocious Billy Goats showing, Favre's side can count themselves lucky to have secured the win. It took two moments of individual brilliance, rather than a strong team performance, to give them the three points.





Koln should have put the game to bed when they had a boot on Dortmund's throat and this encounter will give plenty of encouragement to others in the German first division.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Burki (6); Piszczek (6), Akanji (4), Hummels (6), Schulz (4); Witsel (8*), Weigl (5); Sancho (6), Reus (5), Hazard (5); Alcacer (5).



Substitutes: Brandt (7), Hakimi (6), Larsen (5).



As those around him wilted in the heat of battle, Witsel remained composed from first minute to last. Whether it be his silky range of passing, ceaseless running or neat footwork in tight areas, the Belgian was a cut above his teammates on Friday night.

Perhaps it is no surprise that two of the older heads in the Dortmund lineup - Witsel and Mats Hummels - were the ones to lead the fightback. The pair maintained their standards and kept the team within touching distance, which proved vital as last year's runners-up eventually got a fortuitous victory.

One Goal ⚽️

One Assist 🅰️

One Love 💛 pic.twitter.com/QUV4ST1W57 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2019

Akanji giving away another corner. Because why not. #KOEBVB — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) August 23, 2019

Sanchoooooo!



Super Cup ⚽️

First league game ⚽️

Second league game ⚽️



The Dortmund forward's red-hot streak in front of goal continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DhbqOfSzxR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2019

Koln

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Horn (8); Ehizibue (7), Bornauw (5), Czichos (5), Hector (6); Schindler (5), Verstraete (7), Shkiri (6), Drexler (6); Modeste (8*), Cordoba (7).

Substitutes: Terodde (6), Higer (4), Kainz (5).

Köln 1-0 Dortmund HT - one team is playing like they’ve been tipped by a lot of people to be champions...and it’s Köln. The noise they make after goals here... pic.twitter.com/QUSi6pOcCF — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) August 23, 2019

My boy Akanji getting bullied by Cordoba #fckbvb — Amüsieren mit Jabbelinho (@JabbadieNutte) August 23, 2019

GOAL! Cologne take the lead against Dortmund! 😲



It's Dominick Drexler with the header ⚽️ #KOEBVB pic.twitter.com/VRO4hCKbAK — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2019

Looking Ahead

Up next for Koln are Freiburg, who finished 13th in the Bundesliga last term. Achim Beierlorzer's recruits will travel to the south-west a week Saturday, with Dortmund playing their next fixture later that day.





The Yellow and Blacks are likewise away from home as they take on Union Berlin. The side from the capital are taking part in their first ever top-flight campaign after a fairytale journey from the lower leagues.