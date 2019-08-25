Carlos Vela's Equalizer Gives LAFC a Thrilling Draw in a Goal-Filled El Trafico

Carlos Vela scored the final goal before being subbed off with an apparent hamstring injury during a wild 3-3 draw in El Trafico.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2019

The intense rivalry between LA Galaxy and LAFC manifested into an insane El Trafico on Sunday that ended in a 3-3 draw. 

After a quick start, the equalizing goal of the match came from Carlos Vela in the 53rd minute who then left with an injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Latif Blessing helped lead their teams to a thrilling start, with Ibrahimovic opening the scoring just under two minutes into the match.

Then, Blessing tied it up with a score for LAFC in the 12th minute. 

Ibrahimovic wasn't done yet, and he scored to put his team ahead 2-1 with an easy dribble around FC's goalie Tyler Miller after a long pass. 

Cristian Pavon added to the insanity, sending a score straight to the net with a nice cut to make it 3-1, Galaxy, with not even 16 minutes ticked on the scoreboard. 

After a reasonably calm period, Blessing added another score to put LAFC within a goal of the Galaxy right at the end of the first half. 

Carlos Vela scored early in the second half for LAFC to tie the match in the 53rd minute.

But not long after Vela scored, he was pulled from the match. FS1's Katie Witham reported Vela's hamstring was the reason he was pulled.

The game slowed down and no one else scored. Following the match, Ibrahimovic said of the slower second half, "I was tired. I'm sorry."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message