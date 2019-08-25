The intense rivalry between LA Galaxy and LAFC manifested into an insane El Trafico on Sunday that ended in a 3-3 draw.

After a quick start, the equalizing goal of the match came from Carlos Vela in the 53rd minute who then left with an injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Latif Blessing helped lead their teams to a thrilling start, with Ibrahimovic opening the scoring just under two minutes into the match.

Then, Blessing tied it up with a score for LAFC in the 12th minute.

Blessing taps it home to level the score. #ElTrafico pic.twitter.com/sdnd4c00ws — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 26, 2019

Ibrahimovic wasn't done yet, and he scored to put his team ahead 2-1 with an easy dribble around FC's goalie Tyler Miller after a long pass.

Cristian Pavon added to the insanity, sending a score straight to the net with a nice cut to make it 3-1, Galaxy, with not even 16 minutes ticked on the scoreboard.

El Trafico has officially gone off the rails! Pavon scores the fourth goal in 15 minutes (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/gYfJQoko1C — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 26, 2019

After a reasonably calm period, Blessing added another score to put LAFC within a goal of the Galaxy right at the end of the first half.

LAFC 2-3 LA Galaxy at halftime 😳 pic.twitter.com/shmMmbloUU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 26, 2019

Carlos Vela scored early in the second half for LAFC to tie the match in the 53rd minute.

It had to be him! Carlos Vela ties things up in El Trafico (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/wVUmHh0vJ9 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 26, 2019

But not long after Vela scored, he was pulled from the match. FS1's Katie Witham reported Vela's hamstring was the reason he was pulled.

The game slowed down and no one else scored. Following the match, Ibrahimovic said of the slower second half, "I was tired. I'm sorry."