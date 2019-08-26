Man Utd Fans Fume on Twitter After Bruno Fernandes Bags Hat-Trick of Assists for Sporting CP

A virtuoso performance from Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes has left Manchester United fans ruing the club's decision to abandon a summer move.

He set up all three of his side's goals in a 3-1 victory away to Portimonense on Sunday, with the Red Devils suffering a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford a day prior.

The Portuguese's current employers slapped a €70m price tag on his head as United made their interest known, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men eventually opted not to pursue a deal - instead sticking with the options already at their disposal.

Bruno Fernandes had 3 assists for Sporting last night including this beauty 😍



The kind of creativity Man United were craving for having been heavily linked during the Summer! 👌#LigaNOS pic.twitter.com/rAmMFivne5 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 26, 2019

Fernandes collected his first assist barely two minutes into the clash in Portimão as he released Raphinha down the right, the Brazilian then cutting inside and whipping a wonderful effort into the top corner.





A neat square ball 160 seconds later allowed Luiz Phellype to tap home, with the midfielder making it a hat-trick of assists when he dinked a ball over the top to the unmarked Raphinha after the break.

United supporters were incensed by their team's drab display at home to Palace on Saturday and focused much of their criticism on academy graduate Jesse Lingard, who hasn't scored or assisted a goal since December.

Had the club paid the fee for Fernandes, he would have likely been patrolling the middle of the park instead of Lingard, a fact that many Red Devils were quick to point out on Twitter.





Here's a brief look at some of the best angst on offer...

Just a reminder that Manchester United Football Club rejected Bruno Fernandes because he 'gives away the ball too much' and continue from there to play Jesse Lingard in that position.



If you're not crying, you'll be laughing. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ToF5ASdtk9 — M United_boy (@Mashu17_4thmile) August 25, 2019

It doesn't take a genius to see this United team CAN'T break down a low-block team.



But we rejected the chance to sign Bruno Fernandes you know.



Yep.



YEP. pic.twitter.com/54nNKBPGb2 — 🔰UtdBuzz🔰 (@UtdBuzz) August 24, 2019

It really is a laughable situation for the club...

When you hear Bruno Fernandes got 3 assists last night. More than Jesse Lingard has in 2019 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QTh0dufIrc — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) August 26, 2019

Funny how United vetoed the signing of Bruno Fernandes citing concerns over his final ball when they start Jesse Lingard every game. — Junaid Mehkri (@JunaidMehkri) August 24, 2019

One fan didn't even wait for Fernandes to complete his treble, tweeting his disdain with the Sporting score still at 2-1...

Two assists by Bruno Fernandes 😍

But his ability isn’t good enough for Manchester United because Jesse Lingard is a far better player and plays the United way.



Both assists came under 5mins btw — Unlucky Luciano (@aidankayyy) August 25, 2019

Another highlighted a truly damning statistic for Lingard and his employers...

Today, Bruno Fernandes had more assists (3) in 90 minutes than Jesse Lingard has had in his last 37 games. pic.twitter.com/3MgFdC7CSq — UtdArena. (@utdarena) August 25, 2019

Some supporters weren't just worried about the present, raising concerns about problems that could come further down the line...

Like Maguire United will sign Bruno Fernandes next season for a higher fee #MUFC — Anand (@30rvp) August 25, 2019





If we miss out on Top 4, large element of it will be because of the stupidity of not buying any creative midfield player. Bruno Fernandes was begging to come and we settled for Lingard fluffing chances and Mata disappearing acts. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 19, 2019

The general consensus is pretty clear, then. The fans want the 24-year-old in the north-west and Lingard anywhere else.

Time to step up, Jesse.