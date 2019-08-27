USWNT Superstar Carli Lloyd Offered Job as an NFL Kicker in Pre-Season Game

USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd has been offered a job as a kicker by an un-named NFL team to play a pre-season game this week ahead of the new 2019 NFL season.

It comes after Lloyd kicked a 55-yard field goal during a practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. The video of that kick went viral and it has brought the possibility of a first woman playing in an NFL game a step closer to reality.

The offer from an NFL team to put Lloyd on its roster for their next pre-season game has been confirmed by the two-time Women’s World Cup winner’s trainer, James Galanis.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis told FOX Sports reporter Martin Rogers in a conversation at the start of this week.

“The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster.”

All 32 NFL teams will play their final pre-season games on Thursday, but accepting an offer to be involved would have clashed with Lloyd’s existing USWNT commitments, as the world champions are due to face Portugal in a friendly that same day.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Lloyd famously scored from inside her own half during the 2015 Women’s World Cup final against Japan. She also made an appearance at a Houston Texans practice that summer and faced nose tackle Vince Wilfork in a field goal contest, featured in an episode of ‘Hard Knocks’.

Galanis has every belief that Lloyd would rise to the challenge of being an NFL kicker.

“I think Carli is perfectly made out for a job like that,” he said.

“She loves the pressure. She’s got one of the hardest kicks in the world when it comes to women. She is great at long range balls, she displayed that by scoring a goal from just past the halfway line in a World Cup final, and she is definitely in tune with the mechanics. She would be an ideal candidate.”

Galanis also confirmed that Lloyd’s camp is ‘definitely thinking about it’, adding that the challenge is what will make it enticing for the 37-year-old two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, and that there have been ‘half a dozen conversations’ about it this week.

The path between professional soccer and the NFL is not a common one, but Lloyd wouldn’t be the first to swap the former for the latter. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was formerly a goalkeeper with MLS franchise FC Dallas and had a trial with Sheffield United in England.