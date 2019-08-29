6 Players Tipped to Earn Call Up to Gareth Southgate's England Squad on Thursday

Chelsea's Mason Mount is set to be rewarded for his fine early season form with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, while Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks to also be handed a place in the side as the Three Lions boss ponders uncapped Ashley Barnes.

Mount has already netted twice for Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League this season, with goals in the win over Norwich and the home draw over Leicester earning him rave reviews across the country since taking the step up from Championship football.

Coming 🔜



The first #ThreeLions squad of the 2019-20 season will be confirmed this afternoon. Who would you like to see included? pic.twitter.com/vhLG2pb8vJ — England (@England) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Winks has come under some scrutiny from Spurs fans in recent weeks, after the club got their top-flight season off to a shaky start with one win from their opening three league clashes. Nevertheless, the Mail claim Southgate has seen enough to warrant a spot in the international fold.

Alongside Mount, the Independent add that Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is due to receive his first senior England call-up after performing well for United since making his switch from Crystal Palace over the summer.

With a number of midfield options out injured at the moment, including the likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Fabian Delph, it opens the door for a number of England's rising stars to stake a claim among the first-team.

These also include James Maddison, who is one of the Premier League's in-form stars at present, to get his first senior mention. Tammy Abraham is also in line for a phone call from Southgate, having netted his first Chelsea goals with a brace in the 3-2 victory over Norwich last weekend.

One player whose name has bubbled to the surface this season is Burnley's Barnes. The 29-year-old striker has already netted four goals this season, leaving him only behind Sadio Mane with 13 league goals this calendar year, leaving the Mail to suggest Southgate hasn't ruled the forward out of his plans.

While the midfield may be bare, the Independent add there will likely be no room for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, while Jack Butland has already been guilty of some early-season errors at Stoke, which will likely keep him out of contention.