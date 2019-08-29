Barcelona Defender Set for Loan Departure With 2-Year Schalke Deal Edging Closer

Barcelona defender Juan Miranda looks set to leave the club ahead of the European deadline on Monday, with a two-year loan deal to Schalke 04 close to completion.

Miranda has emerged as one of the club's rising talents, having broken through the Barça youth set-up in recent years. Last season, the 19-year-old left back made four appearances for the senior side.

It appeared as if Miranda would provide direct cover for Jordi Alba in that role this season, but the signing of Junior Firpo has altered the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde. According to Calcio Mercato, a two-year stint in the Bundesliga is set to take place, which will allow the youngster to earn valuable experience before returning to Camp Nou.

An agreement has been reached between the two clubs while the talented youngster is scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.

With Alba now 30-years-old, 24 months with Schalke will allow Miranda to return to La Liga as direct competition for Firpo, who may have usurped the Spaniard in that time as the Blaugrana's number one left-back.

Having previously caught the eye of Serie A champions Juventus, it appeared their interest faded this summer, allowing the German club to swoop in for the talented full-back. While a move to the Italian champions may have been more high-profile, he looks set for more game time in Gelsenkirchen.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

He will be joining a club who have endured a tough start to their Bundesliga season, registering just one point from their opening two games after an opening day stalemate against Borussia Mönchengladbach and a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich.