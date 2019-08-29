Chris Smalling Linked With Roma Move Before European Transfer Deadline

Roma are keen on bringing Manchester United defneder Chis Smalling to the Italian capital - with a late bid being lined up after failing to secure any of their other targets.

Smalling is set for a season on the fringes at Old Trafford, after Harry Maguire joined in an £80m deal, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred central defensive partnership being the former Leicester man and Victor Lindelof.

It seems as if that uncertainty is set to be pounced on by the Serie A outfit, with Football Insider claiming the Giallorossi are planning a last-gasp swoop for the 29-year-old, after seeing efforts to land Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Liverpool's Dejan Lovren fail to materialise this window.

With the European deadline set to slam shut on Monday, the report claims Roma will step up their efforts to land the Englishman, who has not featured in any of United's three match day squads in the Premier League this season.

Although it appears clear that Smalling doesn't feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, the Norwegian already blocked the player leaving this summer as Everton attempted to bring the centre half to Merseyside.

It was thought United didn't want to sell to a direct rival, with both clubs challenging for a European slot this Premier League season.

Currently under contract until 2022, no fee has been touted as of yet from the, often, unreliable source. However, with little to no chance of first-team football this season, if there is substance to the claims then the move would surely benefit the player and Roma, who don't fall under the category of direct rival.

The London-born defender has been with United since 2010, after joining on a £7m deal from the Cottagers. During that time, Smalling has played 323 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 18 goals, and lifting two Premier League titles alongside three other major honours.