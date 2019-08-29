Keylor Navas Close to PSG Transfer as Real Madrid Eye Goalkeeper in Exchange

Keylor Navas is 'on the verge' of joining Paris Saint-Germain, with the goalkeeper currently in advanced talks with the French champions to join the club permanently from Real Madrid.

The Costa Rican emerged as Thomas Tuchel's primary target between the sticks, having grown concerned over the form of current number one Alphonse Areola.

With the prospect of being the club's first choice 'keeper as well as earning a better salary in Paris proving crucial, Marca relay news from Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion that Navas will fly to the French capital in the coming days to put pen to paper on the deal.

As the move draws closer to its eventual conclusion, it will bring an end to life in the Spanish capital for Navas, who has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Santiago Bernabeu.

Since joining from Levante in 2014, the 32-year-old has played 162 times for the club, with three Champions League titles and a La Liga crown being added to by seven other trophies in his five full seasons at the club.

Should his expected move go through without a hitch, Marca add it would leave Zinedine Zidane in the hunt for a backup goalkeeper to replace the outgoing Navas. Madrid already have Andriy Lunin and Luca Zidane out on loan to Real Valladolid and Racing Santander respectively, leaving only Thibaut Courtois in between the sticks.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope



🧤 En contra de la voluntad de Zidane, el Real Madrid negocia la salida de Keylor Navas al PSG. En la operación, el Real Madrid puede recibir una cantidad de dinero y al guardameta francés Areola. pic.twitter.com/c8HjZKT0ip — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 28, 2019

Interestingly, Spanish outlet Cadena Cope have suggested there would be a swap taking place in Navas' move to PSG, with Areola heading in the other direction alongside an unspecified amount of cash. The move wasn't mentioned by Marca, but has been picked up by other Spanish publications, so may have some traction.

The 26-year-old French stopper has made 106 first-team appearances for PSG and has already spent a season on loan in La Liga when he played for Villarreal for the entirety of the 2015-16 campaign.