West Ham vs Norwich City: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich City travel to the London Stadium on Saturday to take on West Ham. The Canaries have not won in the capital for seven years - a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.



The Hammers claimed their first victory of the season after record signing Sebastien Haller's brace helped them to a 3-1 win against the struggling Watford.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Norwich couldn't build on their win over Newcastle as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Chelsea despite the league's top scorer Teemu Pukki once again finding the net.

Here's 90min's preview of this clash between two in-form strikers.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 31 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Paul Tierney

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Injuries and West Ham go hand in hand, and this season looks to be no different. The Hammers will be without the in-form Michail Antonio, after the Englishman was forced off after just seven minutes with a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup match against Newport County on Tuesday.

Winston Reid is still sidelined with a knee injury while Javier Hernandez could return to the match day squad this weekend.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Norwich suffered a double blow midweek, not only losing to League Two side Crawley Town but also losing two players through injury. Timm Klose's season could already be over after picking up an ACL injury while Christoph Zimmerman was forced off after receiving a knock to his back.

The Canaries remain without Onel Hernandez with a knee injury while Josip Drmic could feature following a thigh problem.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaka; Rice, Noble; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller. Norwich City Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis; Leitner, Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have faced each other on 72 occasions across all competitions, West Ham winning 28 and Norwich claiming bragging rights 22 times.

They first met in a Southern League Division One match in October 1905 where the Canaries were 1-0 victors.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last seven home league fixtures against Norwich, last losing in March 1989.

The sides' last encounter in February 2016 ended in a 2-2 draw, the same result as the reverse game in September.

Recent Form

Manuel Pellegrini's side have won two from two this week, starting with their 3-1 win at Watford. Mark Noble's early penalty before Haller's double, including an acrobatic overhead kick to seal the win, earned the Hammers their first three points of the season.

They continued their good form as the negotiated their way passed Newport County, securing a 2-0 win to progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Norwich have not had such a good week. Equalising twice in the first half, Daniel Farke's side were then outplayed in the second. If it was not for Tim Krul's brilliance between the posts the scoreline could have been far less flattering.

The Canaries then crashed out of the league cup after a much changed side lost 1-0 to League Two side Crawley Town.

Here's how both teams have performed in their last five games.

West Ham Norwich City Newport County 0-2 West Ham (27/8) Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City (27/8) Watford 1-3 West Ham (24/8) Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea (24/8) Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham (17/8) Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle (17/8) West Ham 0-5 Manchester City (10/8) Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City (9/8) West Ham 2-2 Athletic Bilbao (3/8) Norwich City 1-0 Toulouse (3/8)

Prediction

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

West Ham have found some momentum and look to have a new talisman in Haller, while Norwich's good start to the season despite difficult fixtures may be faltering.

The Canaries have the best conversion rate in the league, 18%, scoring six of their 33 attempts. West Ham can't afford to give them a chance at the London Stadium this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Norwich City