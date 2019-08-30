Romelu Lukaku Loses Significant Weight Following Strict Diet Under Antonio Conte

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has lost 3kg since joining the Serie A side, thanks to a strict regime put in place by new manager Antonio Conte.

The Belgian has always had a huge physique, but saw his professionalism come into question during the final months of his time with Manchester United as many fans felt he had put on weight – he had, but insisted that his bulk was largely excess muscle put on last summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku weighed around 104kg when he first joined Inter, but he has since lost around 3kg after following Conte's preferred 'Bresaola diet'.

Unsurprisingly, fried foods and mozzarella are both off the table now. Alcohol is also forbidden, but Lukaku has always been teetotal, so this has not come as much of a problem for him.

Instead, Lukaku now follows a Mediterranean diet which includes plenty of vegetables and white meats which are rich in protein, such as chicken or turkey, and doing so has already produced noticeable results.

Whatever he is doing, it appears to be working for Lukaku, who netted on his debut in Inter's impressive 4-0 win over Parma.

It has been a turbulent few months for the Belgian, who lost his place at United following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He pushed for a move to the Serie A, with both Inter and Juventus thought to be keen on Lukaku.

"Not bad for a fat boy..."



Romelu Lukaku hits back at the critics.#Lukaku #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/8wmUOPZhdo — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 18, 2019

The Bianconeri pursued a swap deal which would have seen Paulo Dybala move to Old Trafford in exchange. However, after talks broke down, Lukaku ultimately ended up with Inter, with manager Antonio Conte desperate to finally link up with the striker.

He has also been joined at San Siro by former United teammate Alexis Sanchez, who recently sealed a loan move to Inter.