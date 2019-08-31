Chelsea Midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko Joins Monaco on Season-Long Loan

Chelsea announced on Saturday evening that Tiémoué Bakayoko has rejoined his former side Monaco on a season-long loan.

Bakayoko joined the Blues in 2017, in a deal worth around £40m, but the Frenchman suffered a miserable run of form, and quickly found himself out of the Chelsea side.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Milan, but he returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, despite the Italian giants having the option to sign the midfielder permanently.

Chelsea published a tweet on Saturday confirming the loan move to Monaco, and thanked Bakayoko for his efforts in the Chelsea blue.

The Frenchman scored three goals for Chelsea, and played the full 90 minutes in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

Bakayoko failed to settle in during his time in West London, and he evidently plays no part in manager Frank Lampard's current plans for the 2019/20 season.

Monaco are struggling at the foot of Ligue 1, and in desperate need of reinforcements. Bakayoko will have good memories of his time in France, winning the title with Les Monegasques and reaching the semi-final of the Champions League.

The Chelsea man has been unable to recapture his best form since leaving Monaco however, and he will hope to kickstart his career and guide his new side up the French league table.