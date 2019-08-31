Neymar Agrees to Stay at Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Fail to Agree Deal to Sign Forward

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Neymar's dream return to the Camp Nou appears to be dead, as talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have broken down, putting an end to any opportunity of a move away from France for the Brazilian star. 

The ex-Barcelona forward has seemingly accepted that he must remain in Paris for the foreseeable future, despite the 27-year-old had previously admitted that he had no desire to stay in Paris for the coming season. 

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The Neymar transfer saga has rumbled on all summer, but it finally appears to have reached its end, as Bryan Swanson published a tweet stating that the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement.

He also claims that the PSG forward 'intends to fulfil remainder of PSG contract & commitments'. 

Barcelona have shown plenty of interest in completing a deal for Neymar this summer, and following injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, the Brazilian looked destined to make a dramatic return to Catalunya this summer. 

His public fall-out with PSG's hierarchy has been well-documented, and sporting director Leonardo had agreed that Neymar's future may rest away from the Parc des Princes - but only at the right price. 

With a deal unlikely to be completed for the superstar, he looks set to stay with les Parisiens and must fall in line with the rest of his teammates. 

The French side have suffered a number of injuries at the beginning of this campaign, and Neymar's inclusion in the side will certainly provide some relief to supporters. 

