Manchester United travels to Southampton on Saturday eyeing redemption after they suffered their first defeat of the season at home to Crystal Palace in Week 3. A late Patrick van Aanholt decider saw the Red Devils' unbeaten start come to an end on home soil. United will hope to clinch their maiden road victory of the campaign at St. Mary's Stadium.

Results have been on a gradual decline since United opened the new season by beating Chelsea, 4–0, at home and drawing, 1–1, at Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to Saturday's home disappointment.

Southampton will feel encouraged by the fact Palace was able to put two past United on their own turf, with the Saints having lost their home opener, 2–1, against Liverpool. They got off the mat in Week 3 and triumphed, 2–0, at Brighton and Hove Albion following defeats to Burnley and Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to reporters after the Week 3 result and bemoaned his side’s lack of "zip and urgency."

A home win in Week 4 would see Southampton leapfrog United in the standings, while Solskjaer's men could temporarily move within two points of leaders Liverpool—the only team still yet to drop a point.

This will be Ralph Hasenhuttl's first time hosting United at St. Mary's after he joined Southampton in December 2018. As fate would have it, the Austrian was appointed Saints boss several days after Southampton lost a two-goal lead to a 2–2 draw against the Reds. The same goes for Solskjaer—who was also appointed in December—in his first visit to Southampton as United manager.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV.