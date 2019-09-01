25,000 Galatasaray Fans Greet Radamel Falcao as Florin Andone Also Joins Turkish Giants

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao received a hero's welcome when he arrived in Istanbul, ahead of making his transfer to Galatasaray from Monaco official.

The 33-year-old looks set to join the Turkish side after six years at les Monégasques - with two seasons spent on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea.

The official Galatasaray Twitter account released a statement confirming that official talks had already begun between the two clubs ahead of Falcao's move to Turkey, and the ex-Atletico Madrid man was greeted by a huge crowd of expectant supporters.

Kulübümüze transferi için görüşmelere başladığımız Radamel @FALCAO’ya, büyük Galatasaray taraftarından muhteşem karşılama! 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/oJEvQD5VNT — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 1, 2019

One tiger. Millions of lions to back him. 🐅



Welcome to Istanbul, Radamel Falcao. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ssTcXXt6xq — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 1, 2019

😱🔥Locura por Falcao en el aeropuerto de Estambul

💪Todo listo para su llegada al Galatasaray



🎥@ultrAslan pic.twitter.com/qE73qXEcJ7 — AS Colombia (@AS_Colombia) September 1, 2019

The Galatasaray faithful, which reports claim reached 25,000, were also treated to a rousing chant from Falcao, who led a bouncing sing-a-long, much to the audience's delight.

Falcao joins the Turkish champions after suffering a difficult season with Monaco during the 2018/19 campaign, in which the 2017 Ligue 1 champions narrowly avoided relegation from the top tier.

The Colombia international is not the only addition the Cimbom has made, as it was also announced on twitter that Florin Andone has joined the Turkish club on loan from Premier League side Brighton.

Always thought Argentines were the craziest fans around but seeing videos and photos of Falcao arrival at Galatasaray I'm now no longer sure. Utter madness. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) September 1, 2019

The Romanian striker has already featured for the Seagulls this season, but he was sent off in their recent fixture against Southampton for a horror tackle on full back Yan Valery.