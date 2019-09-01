American striker Josh Sargent opened the season with quite the start on Sunday, scoring a brilliant first-half goal during Werder Bremen's contest against Augsburg at Wester Stadium.

After a ball over the top from the midfield beat Augsburg's back line, Sargent connected on a first touch to bring the ball back to his chest before chipping the goalkeeper for the superb goal. The score gave Werder Bremen an early 2–1 lead.

JOSH. SARGENT! 🔥🔥



The run, the brilliant first touch, the chip of the keeper. What a goal from the American! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x5X9FMhXL4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2019

Sargent, now 19, became the youngest U.S. player to score at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 at just 17 years old. He trained with the senior national team this summer and played the full 90 minutes during the USMNT's 1–0 exhibition loss to Jamaica in June. He was left off of the team's roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sargent scored twice in ten Bundesliga appearances last season. Sunday marked his first start of the year.