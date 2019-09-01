PSG Linked With Mauro Icardi and Mattia De Sciglio Ahead of Deadline Day

Paris Saint-Germain could be in for a very busy Monday, with the French side reportedly interested in late deals for Inter's Mauro Icardi and Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio.

Icardi - who had a very public falling out with his employers last season - has been deemed surplus to requirements since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte. However, the Argentine forward is proving difficult to move on.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

PSG are keen to bolster their forward line, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the French champions have turned their attention to Icardi as a last-minute option.

The 26-year-old had also attracted the interest of fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco, but a deal has not materialised. Now a possible loan move to Paris could be on the cards for the striker.

According to the report, a move to Thomas Tuchel's side hinges on contract negotiations between Icardi and I Nerazzurri, as the player and club look to come to an agreement which suits all parties.

How likely it is that Icardi and Inter come to an amicable agreement is unknown, considering that the ex-club captain is currently pursuing legal action against his employers, according to recent reports in what has been a very long-running saga.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

PSG's Italian job may not end with Icardi, as Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that French champions may also make a move for Juventus full-back De Sciglio.

The 26-year-old - who was substituted off with a thigh injury in Juventus' win over Napoli - is reportedly keen on a move to the French side and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

While talk of deals for De Sciglio and Icardi remain speculative, PSG do appear set to complete the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas on Monday, with Alphonse Areola heading in the opposite direction.