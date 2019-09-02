Brendan Rodgers Reveals Why He Dropped Ayoze Pérez for 3-1 Bournemouth Win

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the reason behind dropping Ayoze Pérez for the Foxes' 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pérez, who joined Leicester from Newcastle for a £30m fee back in July, had started the three opening games for his new club but was dropped to the bench for their victory over the Cherries and didn't even make a cameo appearance.

As quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Rodgers said: "It was just a different idea. He has played a lot of games up until now. I have got other really, really good players like Marc Albrighton, who can come into the game.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"Ayoze has played and we felt that we needed a freshness against a team that are very dynamic and fast, so the three players we brought in were all fast and aggressive in Marc, Wilfred [Ndidi] and Ben [Chilwell].

"I think Ayo will show over his time here is that he is a top-class player, but I've also got Demarai Gray who is a very good player, so it's very much about the squad."

Pérez earned a move to the King Power Stadium following a successful season with Newcastle last year, in which he scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, finishing as the club's top scorer.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He's failed to capture the same form since moving to Leicester, however, failing to register a single goal or assist in his three appearances so far. 

He should have a chance to prove himself after the international break, with the Foxes set for a difficult trip to Old Trafford in less than a fortnight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message