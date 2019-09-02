Brendan Rodgers Reveals Why He Dropped Ayoze Pérez for 3-1 Bournemouth Win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the reason behind dropping Ayoze Pérez for the Foxes' 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pérez, who joined Leicester from Newcastle for a £30m fee back in July, had started the three opening games for his new club but was dropped to the bench for their victory over the Cherries and didn't even make a cameo appearance.

As quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Rodgers said: "It was just a different idea. He has played a lot of games up until now. I have got other really, really good players like Marc Albrighton, who can come into the game.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"Ayoze has played and we felt that we needed a freshness against a team that are very dynamic and fast, so the three players we brought in were all fast and aggressive in Marc, Wilfred [Ndidi] and Ben [Chilwell].

"I think Ayo will show over his time here is that he is a top-class player, but I've also got Demarai Gray who is a very good player, so it's very much about the squad."

Pérez earned a move to the King Power Stadium following a successful season with Newcastle last year, in which he scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, finishing as the club's top scorer.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He's failed to capture the same form since moving to Leicester, however, failing to register a single goal or assist in his three appearances so far.

He should have a chance to prove himself after the international break, with the Foxes set for a difficult trip to Old Trafford in less than a fortnight.