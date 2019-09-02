Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan has sealed a deadline day exit from the Merseyside club, as the striker heads to Italy to join Fiorentina on a permanent deal.

Duncan, the younger cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, has been a revelation within the club's youth ranks since joining from Manchester City a year ago, and found himself called up to the first team for pre-season.

He looked set to have a bright future at Anfield, but things went south when Liverpool rejected an initial offer from Fiorentina, resulting in the player's agent publicly slinging bullying accusations at the club.

Bobby Duncan has completed a permanent transfer to @acffiorentina.



Everybody at the club wishes Bobby the best of luck in his future career. https://t.co/XU1PpTfnVv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 2, 2019

The player himself showed clear signs of discontent, seemingly frustrated at his lack of first team football, and briefly deleted all mention of them from his social media.

Though the drama looked to have subsided, it became apparent earlier on Monday that the player would undergo a medical in Florence.

