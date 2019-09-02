Matteo Darmian Leaves Manchester United to Join Parma on Permanent Deal

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of defender Matteo Darmian, who has joined Parma on a permanent deal.

The Italian struggled to hold down a permanent place in the starting lineup following his move to the club in 2015, and United's acquisition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer seemed to signal the end of Darmian's time at Old Trafford.

🇮🇹 @DarmianOfficial has joined Parma on a permanent deal.



Buona fortuna, Matteo! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2019

He had long been linked with an exit, and United took to their official website to confirm Darmian's permanent move to Parma, thanking him for his four years of service.

During his 92 appearances for the club, Darmian managed one goal - an exquisite volley in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in 2016 - but that was arguably the highlight of his time at the club.

For months, Darmian had been linked with a return to Italy. The likes of Juventus and Inter were both believed to be keen in the past, but it is Parma who have moved to take advantage of Darmian's situation this summer.

There is no official confirmation of the fee involved, but it was previously reported that Parma have paid just €1.5m to sign the defender, who cost United around €15m just four years ago.

For United, they have now finally moved on from the disappointing signing. They had already brought in both Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, so it certainly looks as though United have their right-back position sorted for the foreseeable future.

The versatile Ashley Young even played on the right side of United's defence last season, restricting Darmian to just seven appearances in all competitions.

He made just two Premier League appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - one of which came as a centre-back - but he now has the chance to rejuvenate his career with Parma.