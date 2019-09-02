Tottenham Confirm Permanent Departure of Marcus Edwards to Portuguese Outfit Vitoria SC

Tottenham have confirmed the permanent sale of academy graduate Marcus Edwards to Portuguese side Vitoria SC

Edwards spent last season on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam, making 28 appearances in all competitions before returning to Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham have now confirmed that Edwards has left the club on a permanent deal in a statement on their club website, though they did not disclose the financial agreement between themselves and Vitoria.

The statement read: "We have reached agreement with Portuguese side Vitória for the transfer of Marcus Edwards.

"The Academy graduate made one appearance for us in an EFL Cup tie against Gillingham in September, 2016, and spent time on loan at Norwich City and Excelsior Rotterdam during the last two seasons. We wish Marcus all the best for the future."

Following his solitary senior appearance, Edwards received plenty of praise from Mauricio Pochettino who even likened the winger to a young Lionel Messi, demonstrating how highly regarded he was at the club.

"His qualities? It's only looks, his body and the way that he plays, remind a little bit from the beginning of [Lionel] Messi. He’s small, he’s left-footed." Pochettino said back in 2016, as per the Evening Standard.

"[Edwards] is a very good prospect and, potentially, he can be a top player but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player but now it's how he builds his future, that's very important. And it's our responsibility to tell him."