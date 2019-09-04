Champions League 2019/20: All 32 Team's Confirmed Squads

After one of the most absorbing Champions League campaigns of recent memory last term, the competition is finally back on our screens with all 32 sides learning what they must overcome to make it into the knockout stages.

With the groups confirmed, all that remained was for the respective clubs to reveal their squads for the six matches.

That's been finalised now, with each side submitting a primary 25-player squad - known as List A - to UEFA, leaving all that is left is for a ball to be kicked.

Here are the squads for each of the 32 sides in this season's Champions League.

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain

The most striking aspect of PSG's squad is the inclusion of the mercurial Neymar. After the Brazilian's failed attempts to move back to La Liga were scuppered, it appears as though all those troubles have been forgotten with Thomas Tuchel understandably including the talented forward as they look to secure a maiden Champions League crown.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico.

Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Best, Thiago Silva.





Midfielders: Angel, Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Marco Verratti.





Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid

Much like PSG, the most notable inclusion in the Madrid squad is that of Gareth Bale, who despite failed attempts to be shipped out, will be hoping to secure his fifth Champions League title with the club and their 14th overall - the most in the competition's history. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard will feature for his new club on the European stage for the first time.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois.





Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy.





Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, James Rodriguez, Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Isco.





Forwards: Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vázquez, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Club Brugge

The only Belgian side ever to reach a European Cup final, Club Brugge have been handed a tough group with this time around. Notably in their ranks they boast former Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet, who is likely to start between the sticks for his new club in the tournament.





Goalkeepers: Simon Mignolet, Ethan Horvath.

Defenders: Eduard Sobol, Odilon Kossounou, Matej Mitrovic, Simon Deli, Federico Ricca, Dion Cools, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata.

Midfielders: Eder Balanta, Siebe Schrijvers, Thibault Vlietinck, Hans Vanaken, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits.





Forwards: Amadou Sagna, Jelle Vossen, Mbaye Diagne, Krepin Diatta, David Okereke, Percy Tau, Emmanuel Bonaventure.

Galatasaray

The most successful Turkish team in European competition, Galatasaray make up the final spot in Group A. Previous winners of the UEFA Cup in 2000, the club have plenty of new faces in the squad after 12 signings walked through the door during the transfer window. Boasting such an array of talent, they are certainly dark horses to reach the knockout stages.

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Okan Kocuk.

Defenders: Sener Ozbayrakli, Omer Bayram, Mariano Ferreira, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Yuto Nagatomo.

Midfielders: Jean Michael Seri, Selcuk Inan, Younes Belhanda, Ryan Babel, Ryan Donk, Sofiane Feghouli, Steven Nzonzi, Mario Lemina.

Forwards: Adem Buyuk, Radamel Falcao, Florin Andone, Emre Mor.

Group B

Bayern Munich

Titans of German football, the Bundesliga champions will have been fairly pleased with their group, as only Tottenham will pose any real threat to them finishing as group winners. There are places in the side for forward duo Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic, while a pair of new defenders are also set to make their European bow for the club.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulriech.





Defenders: Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Lars Lukas Mai.





Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Javi Martinez, Mickael Cuisance, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Daniel Ontuzans.





Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic, Jann-Fiete Arp, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman.

Tottenham

Runners-up in the competition last season, it will be a case of trying to go one better this campaign as Mauricio Pochettino aims to defy the odds and bring European glory to north London. With him, he's going to bring Irish teenager Troy Parrott, who is a surprise inclusion on the squad at just 17 years old.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga.





Defenders: Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies.

Midfielders: Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Troy Parrott, Son Heung-min.

Olympiakos

The Greek giants have long dominated their domestic league, and after a season in the Europa League last term, they're back for another crack of the whip. Their presence in the competition is something of a given, such has been their longevity, yet they'll have their work cut out this time with some strong sides in Group B.





Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Bobby Allain.





Defenders: Ruben Semedo, Omar Elabdellaoui, Yassine Meriah, Kostas Tsimikas, Avraam Papadopoulos, Vasilis Torosidis, Papa Abou Cisse, Bruno Gaspar.





Midfielders: Mohamed Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis, Yassine Benzia, Guilherme, Daniel Podence, Giorgos Masouras, Maximiliano Alberto Lovera, Mathieu Valbuena, Lazar Randjelovic.





Forwards: Miguel Angel Guerrero, Youssef El Arabi.

Red Star Belgrade

While few names in the Serbian side's squad will ring any bells, the club's name certainly should, as the famous club boast a European Cup medal to their name. Only going back as far as 1991, the Star secured their name in the competition's history books as they beat Marseille on penalties, as well as seeing off Bayern in the semi finals.

Goalkeepers: Zoran Popovic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Milan Borjan.





Defenders: Milos Degenek, Radovan Pankov, Srdjan Babic, Jander, Nemanja Milunovic, Milan Rodic, Marko Gobeljic.





Midfielders: Milos Vulic, Mirko Ivanic, Marko Marin, Mateo Garcia, Njegos Petrovic, Velkjo Simic, Dusan Jovancic, Jose Canas, Rajiv van la Parra.





Forwards: Milan Pavkov, Richmond Boakye, Tomane, Aleksa Vukanovic.

Group C

Manchester City

The only blotch on an otherwise faultless CV for Pep Guardiola is Champions League success with the Citizens. Having won all their is, he and his players will be desperate to launch a meaningful assault on the competition this season, as they bid for first-ever title. As Kevin De Bruyne is now back fit, their squad looks more than capable of rustling feathers this season.

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Claudio Bravo, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angelino, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi.

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez.

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

Note: Phil Foden features on the 'List B' due to his age and is in the full squad.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Another side who have become a regular fixture in the Champions League, the Ukrainian outfit are familiar foes to City, having been placed in a group with them for the third season running. The Miners were UEFA Cup winners ten years ago - and have won eight of the last ten domestic league campaigns - but the club are always pumped up for their mouthwatering clashes among Europe's elite, boasting a few flair players in their side.





Goalkeepers: Oleksii Shevchenko, Andriy Pyatov.





Defenders: Bogdan Butko, Sergii Kryvtsov, Davit Khocholava, Mykola Matviyenko, Ismaily, Eduardo, Dodo.







Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko, Taison, Marcos Antonio, Dentinho, Marlos, Tete, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Manor Solomon, Viktor Kovalenko, Alan Patrick, Marquinhos Cipriano, Andrii Totovytskyi, Serhi Bolbat.





Forwards: Junior Moraes, Andriy Boryachuk, Danylo Sikan.

GNK Dinamo Zagreb

As the biggest club in Croatia, Dinamo Zagreb have had their fair few attempts at Champions League success, often at the top of the pile in their domestic league. With them this season is Spanish sensation Dani Olmo, who shone at the Under-21 European Championships, so that added flair in attack may boost their chances of making out of Group C.

Goalkeepers: Danijel Zagorac, Dominik Livakovic.





Defenders: Ivo Pinto, Jacques Francois Moubandje, Marin Leovac, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Petar Stojanovic, Marko Leskovic, Joska Gvardoil, Dino Peric, Emir Dilaver.





Midfielders: Arjan Ademi, Lovro Majer, Amer Gojak, Luka Ivanusec.



Forwards: Dani Olmo, Izet Hajrovic, Komnen Andric, Mario Gavranovic, Mario Situm, Iyayi Atiemwen, Bruno Petkovic, Robert Miskovic, Sandro Kulenovic, Damian Kadzior, Mislav Orsic.



Atalanta

The Serie A side defied the odds to reach their first ever Champions League group stage after a fourth-place finish in the league last season. Much of their fine efforts came courtesy of striker Duvan Zapata, who notched no less than 23 goals and seven assists in their historic campaign.





Goalkeepers: Francesco Rossi, Marco Sportiello, Pierluigi Gollini.





Defenders: Rafael Toloi, Simon Kjaer, Andrea Masiello, Jose Luis Palomino, Robin Gosens, Guilherme Arana, Berat Xhimshiti, Timothy Castagne, Hans Hateboer, Roger Ibanez.





Midfielders: Remo Freuler, Marten De Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic.





Forwards: Luis Muriel, Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata.

Group D

Juventus

Under the new guidance of Maurizio Sarri, the Bianconeri will be looking to add to their two Champions League successes having been instilled as one of the tournament favourites prior to group stage announcement. They will do so, however, without Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, who were left out of the squad





Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczęsny, Carlo Pinsoglio.

Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Marih Demiral.

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Radrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain.

Atletico Madrid

After suffering heartbreak in three European Cup and Champions League finals, a new-look Rojiblancos side are another outfit who will feel they have a chance of reaching the latter stages and beyond this season. Plenty of faces have both left the club this summer as well as joined, with Diego Simeone's latest crop of stars set to be one of the sides to look out for this tournament.





Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adán.





Defenders: Jose Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko.





Midfielders: Thomas, Koke, Saúl Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Vitolo, Manuel Sánchez de la Peña, Hector Herrera.





Forwards: João Félix, Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Sergio Camello.

Bayer Leverkusen

A fourth-place finish in last season's Bundesliga earned the German side their first taste of Champions League football after two years away from the competition. Once a dominant force among Europe's elite, Leverkusen finished runners-up in the 2002, falling victim to Zinedine Zidane's wonder goal in Glasgow.





Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Niklas Lomb.

Defenders: Panagiotis Retsos, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell, Mitchell Weiser.

Midfielders: Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Karim Bellarabi.





Forwards: Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Joel Pohjanpalo, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland.

Lokomotiv Moscow

With plenty of other Russian heavyweights often beating Lokomotiv to the punch, the Moscow-based club have been starved of Champions League football for 13 years. Since last featuring in the 2005/06 season the club have been mostly lurking in the Europa League, however, as runners-up in their domestic division last season, they sealed their return to the continent's elite club competition.





Goalkeepers: Guilherme, Nikita Medvedev, Anton Kochenkov.





Defenders: Dmitiri Zhivoglyadov, Bryan Idowu, Benedikt Howedes, Vedran Corluka, Vladislav Ignatyev, Murilo Cerquiera, Boris Rotenberg, Maciej Rybus, Solomon Kverkvelia.

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Anton Miranchuk, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Aleksandr Kolomeytsev, Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk.

Forwards: Fedor Smelov, Eder, Luka Djordjevic.

Group E

Liverpool

There is simply only one thing that can top winning the Champions League: retaining it. After producing one of the competition's greatest-ever comebacks in the semi finals, the Reds went one better and lifted the trophy with victory over Premier League rivals Tottenham to banish painful memories of the season before. Among the favourites to repeat their stunning feat, Jurgen Klopp's exciting side looks mostly identical for the coming campaign.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Andy Lonergan.

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Sepp van den Berg.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jordan Henderson.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott.

Note: Trent Alexander-Arnold does not feature as he is part is Liverpool's 'List B' squad

Napoli

No strangers to facing Liverpool, the Serie A club faced off with the Anfield outfit in last season's group stages winning one and losing one of their two encounters. Under the guile of Carlo Ancelotti, the Partenopei will be looking to escape the group stages after dropping into the Europa League last season, where they were beaten by Arsenal in the quarter finals.

Goalkeepers: Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis.





Defenders: Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas.





Midfielders: Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski.





Forwards: Jose Callejon, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik.

Red Bull Salzburg

Austrian champions Salzburg are in the Champions League proper for the first time since being reformed as their current name. With a squad hardly brimming with big names, the club will be aiming to spring a few surprises, although they'll have their work cut out for them.

Goalkeepers: Cican Stankovic, Phillip Kohn, Carlos Miguel.





Defenders: Alexander Walke, Albert Vallci, Jerome Onguene, Andre Ramalho, Andreas Ulmas, Patrick Farkas, Marin Pongracic, Maximilian Wober, Rasmus Kristensen.





Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru, Zlatko Junuzovic, Takumi Minamino, Antoine Bernede, Masaya Okugawa.





Forwards: Sekou Koita, Hee-Chan Hwang, Smail, Prevljak, Erling Braut Haland.

Genk

Flying the flag for Belgium in this season's competition alongside Club Brugge, the Belgian Pro League side are most certainly favourites to finish bottom of this group with some formidable opponents standing in their way.





Goalkeepers: Maarten Vandevoordrt, Gaetan Coucke.





Defenders: Dries Wouters, Neto Borges, Sebastien Dewaest, Jere Uronen, Joakim Maehle, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Vladimir Screciu.





Midfielders: Casper De Norre, Junya Ito, Bryan Heynen, Patrick Hrosovsky, Jakub Piotrowski, Ianis Hagi, Theo Bongonda, Dieumerci Ndongala.

Forwards: Ally Mbwana Samatta, Joseph Paintsil, Benjamin Nygren, Stephen Odey, Paul Onuachu,

Group F

Barcelona

Their defeat to Liverpool in last season's semi finals will go down as one of the worst results in the club's European history, having led the first leg 3-0 only to succumb to a 4-0 hammering at Anfield to leave their Champions League dreams in tatters. With five crowns already under their belt, a sixth could definitely be on the cards with their improved squad this season.





Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Neto.

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wagué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araújo.

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Carles Aleñá, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal.

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Hiroki Abe.

Borussia Dortmund

After narrowly missing out on the Bundesliga title last season, it will be revenge on two fronts for Die Borussen who also came up short in the Champions League after being eliminated from the round of 16 following a crushing 4-0 aggregate loss to Spurs. With Jadon Sancho firing on all cylinders once again though, they'll back themselves to make to further this year.

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlägel.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Leonardo Balerdi, Achraf Hakimi, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Julian Weigl, Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Mario Götze, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Gio Reyna, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Paco Alcacer.

Note: Jadon Sancho features on Dortmund's 'List B' due to his age and is part of their full squad.

Inter

Like many sides in the competition this season, Inter head into the Champions League with a new-look side after a summer of spending, while Antonio Conte has returned to his homeland to take the reins at the Nerazzurri. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will be looking to get off the mark in Europe for their new club, filling the boots of the now-departed Mauro Icardi.





Goalkeepers: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli.

Defenders: Diego Godin, Stefan De Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Kwadwo Asamoah, Federico Dimarco, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Bastoni.

Midfielders: Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva.





Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Matteo Politano.

Slavia Prague

The Czech club's chances of making it out of their group were summed up perfectly by the reaction of club officials as their name was drawn from the hat. In a group resembling that of a 'group of death', it will be an almighty task. At this stage, single points are about as precious as three.





Goalkeepers: Ondrej Kolar, Premysl Kovar.





Defenders: David Hovorka, Tomas Holes, Vladimir Coufal, Jaroslav Zeleny, Ondrej Kudela, Jan Boril, Ladislav Takacs, Michal Frydrych.





Midfielders: Nicolae Stanciu, Josef Husbauer, Lukas Provod, Tomas Soucek, Petr Sevcik, Ibrahim-Benjamin Traore, Lukas Masopust.





Forwards: Peter Olayinka, Stanislav Tecl, Mick van Buren, Milan Skoda, Abdulla Yusuf Helal.

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg

Russia's strongest side were rewarded with a place in Pot 1 this season, and will feel they stand a chance of progressing from what is an interesting group they find themselves in. Adding to their strike force in the shape of Malcom, they could pose a few sides problems this season.





Goalkeepers: Mikhail Kerzhakov, Aleksandr Vasyutin, Andrei Lunev.





Defenders: Douglas Santos, Yordan Osorio, Branislav Ivanovic, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Igor Smolnikov, Emanuel Mammana, Yaroslav Rakitskyy.

Midfielders: Wilmer Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev, Oleg Shatov, Yuri Zhirkov, Robert Mak, Aleksandr Erokhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Matias Kranevitter, Aleksei Sutormin.

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun, Malcom, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba.

Benfica

Winners of the European Cup twice, it has been many years since the Lisbon-based club tasted such success on the continent. They do perform will in their domestic league, however, winning the title last season for a record 37th time. Other sides will need to be wary of the Portuguese side, despite losing their star man Joao Felix in the summer.





Goalkeepers: Ivan Zlobin, Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Defenders: German Conti, Alex Grimaldo, Ruben Dias, Tyronne Efe Ebuehi, Jardel, Andre Almeida, Ferro.

Midfielders: Ljubomir Fejsa, Gabriel, Chiquinho, Pizzi, Andreas Samaris, Adel Taarabt, Florentino, Gedson Fernandes.

Forwards: Caio, Raul De Tomas, Franco Cervi, Haris Seferovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Rafa, Carlos Alves Morais.

Lyon

The French side have never gone beyond the semi final stage of the Champions League, losing on that occasion to Bayern Munich in 2009. With a really interesting group awaiting them, they, along with the other sides, will believe there's every chance of progressing to the last 16 in a difficult to call group.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Kayne Bonnevie.

Defenders: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayor, Marcelo, Leo Dubois, Fernando Marcal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet. Youssouf Kone.

Midfielders: Martin Terrier, Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Jeff Rene-Adelaide, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caquret, Lucas Tousart.

Forwards: Moussa Dembele, Bertrand Traore, Memphis Depay, Maxwel Cornet, Fofana Boubacar.

RB Leipzig

With star striker Timo Werner signing a new deal at the club in the summer, the future looks bright for Germany's new kids on the block. With an excellent stadium, superb fanbase and exciting young talent, it adds to what is already a dramatic group with further debate being sparked over who will clinch those top two spots.

Goalkeepers: Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo.

Defenders: Marcelo Saracchi, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Halstenberg, Ethan Ampadu, Frederick Jakel.

Midfielders: Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Ademola Lookman, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Konrad Laimer, Diego Demme, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss.





Forwards: Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Matheus Cunha, Patrik Schick, Fabrice Hartmann.

Group H

Chelsea

Having won the Europa League last season, the Blues were granted top seed for the group stage draw, and will be fairly content with the way it turned out for them. They are by no means a shoo-in to qualify, but the level of quality in their group is fairly equal and will make for great vieiwing with Frank Lampard's young side.





Goalkeepers: Kepa, Willy Caballero.





Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikyaro Tomori, Emerson.





Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Willian, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic.





Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Pedro Rodriguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi.

Note: Reece James, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi feature on Chelsea's 'List B' due to their age and feature in the squad.

Ajax

Such was the immense brand of football that Ajax played last year that they lost their two best players to major sides. A cruel semi final defeat in the Champions League to Tottenham didn't dampen their spirits though, as they secured the Dutch league title as well as the Dutch Cup. Chelsea will need to watch out.





Goalkeepers: Bruno Varela, Andre Onana, Kjell Scherpen.

Defenders: Perr Schuurs, Joel Veltman. Kik Pierie. Noussair Mazraoui, Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico.





Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Donny van de Beek, Siem de Jong, Razvan Marin, Zakaria Labyad, Hakim Ziyech, Alex Mendez.

Forwards: David Neres, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, Lassina Traore, Hassane Bande.

Valencia





It was some battle to secure Champions League football in Spain last season, with a whole host of La Liga sides going toe-to-toe to secure a place among Europe's elite. Valencia deservedly won that race, and their rewards are some interesting match-ups in Group H with their new faces set for action on the big stage.





Goalkeepers: Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen.

Defenders: Thierry Correia,Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Gaya, Ezequiel Garay.

Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Manu Vellejo, Kangin Lee, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Wass, Ferran Torres, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah.





Forwards: Kevin Gameiro, Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez, Ruben Sobrino.

LOSC Lille

The French side were the only club who could contend with the power of PSG in Ligue 1, finishing runners-up to the Parisian giants with their own superb season. Top scorer Nicolas Pepe has been sold, damaging the squad's quality, but they could still cause an upset or two in this exciting group.





Goalkeepers: Leo Cesar, Mike Maignan.

Defenders: Tiago Djalo, Gabriel, Adama Soumaoro, Jose Fonte, Zeki Celik, Jeremy Pied, Reinildo Mandavam Domagoj Bradaric.

Midfielders: Xeka, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo, Yusuf Yazici, Renato Sanches, Thiago Maia, Benjamin Andre, Ben Qadir Abou Ouattara.

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Loic Remy, Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah.