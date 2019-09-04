Germany vs Netherlands: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's the clash of the titans in Group C as Germany prepare to host the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

The Germans come into this one with a perfect record, including a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in their first game of the qualifying campaign.

That defeat has left the Netherlands lost in mid-table obscurity in Group C, but there is still plenty of time for them to turn things around and seal qualification to their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 6 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Volksparkstadion TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Mix Referee? Artur Soares Dias

Team News

Germany will be without both Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, who are still dealing with injuries. There could be a debut for 23-year-old striker Luca Waldschmidt, who has impressed with Freiburg in the Bundesliga this season.

Ronald Koeman has lost both PSV Eindhoven's Steven Bergwijn and Lazio's Stefan de Vrij for the game, with Justin Kluivert and Joel Veltman coming back into the squad to boost the numbers. PSV hitman Donyell Malen is in line for his first cap.

Predicted Lineups

Germany Neuer; Tah, Ginter, Sule; Schulz, Kimmich, Goretzka, Klostermann; Havertz, Reus, Gnabry. Netherlands Cillessen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Blind; De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum; Babel, Depay, Promes.

Head to Head Record

Germany came out on top when these two sides met back in March, with a late goal from Nico Schulz proving the difference in a 3-2 victory.

However, recent games between these sides have brought about incredibly mixed results. Back in Germany's ill-fated UEFA Nations League campaign, it was the Netherlands who came out on top with a resounding 3-0 win, whilst they also played out a 2-2 draw a month later. Basically, it's about as split as it possibly could be.

Recent Form

Germany have won their last three games, all of which have been Euro 2020 qualifiers. In those games, they racked up a huge 13 goals, although eight of those came in June's mauling of Estonia.

The Netherlands have struggled for consistency in 2019. They have one win and one defeat from their Euro 2020 qualification, and they managed the same results in this summer's Nations League finals.

Unfortunately, that loss came in the final against Portugal, so the Netherlands have nothing to show for all their hard work.

Here's how each team has got on in their last five games.

Germany Netherlands Germany 8-0 Estonia (11/6) Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (9/6) Belarus 0-2 Germany (8/6) Netherlands 3-1 England (6/6) Netherlands 2-3 Germany (24/3) Netherlands 2-3 Germany (24/3) Germany 1-1 Serbia (20/3) Netherlands 4-0 Estonia (21/3) Germany 2-2 Netherlands (19/11) Germany 2-2 Netherlands (19/11)

Prediction

As history suggests, this is a tough one to call. On their day, each side has the potential to be arguably the best in the world, but we haven't seen that form nearly enough in recent years.

Nevertheless, on paper, it's hard to look past Germany, who look to have bounced back from their abysmal World Cup campaign last summer. Their ageing stars were replaced by hungry youngsters, and it looks like it has worked.

Make no mistake about it, the Netherlands are no pushovers. Germany will be made to work hard for this one, but they might just edge it when all is said and done.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Netherlands