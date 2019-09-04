Vinicius Jr Reveals Zinedine Zidane's Backing After Mixed Start to Life at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr has revealed the backing he has received from Zinedine Zidane after the Brazilian's somewhat mixed start to life at Real Madrid.

The youngster joined Real last summer and, despite showing plenty of promise, a knee injury towards the back end of the 2018/19 season disrupted his progress.

Vinicius has made three appearances in La Liga this season, starting once against Celta Vigo, and insisted he is confident that he can kick on to enjoy a fruitful career in the Spanish capital.

"Zidane always tells me to be relaxed and to keep growing because if I do so, and because I am so well treated by everybody, he says I'll be playing there for a long time," he told a news conference (via Goal). "Much like Marcelo and Casemiro, who have been there for a long time."

After their disastrous 2018/19 campaign, Real were busy in the transfer market over the summer, signing no less than eight players - including Eden Hazard and Rodrygo. With the extra competition in the squad, Vinicius has admitted that he may have to adapt his position accordingly.

"When I was playing youth football, I did this a little and now I've come to play on the right at Real Madrid," he said. "I think it's important for me and for my career, so that I can play well on both sides. Of course, I find the right side more difficult as I'm not so used to playing like this, but I'm trying to improve day by day, at each training session with Real Madrid."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He then added: "The beginning of the season is also a bit difficult. New players always are tested and Real Madrid now have plenty of players. We are playing more and Zidane always talks to all the players, he gives opportunities to all of us at the beginning, so that we can have a good season."